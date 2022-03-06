KALAMAZOO – Holly C. Adams recently joined Bronson Medical Group in the role of vice president and chief operating officer. With more than 600 physicians and advanced practice providers, Bronson is the largest multi-specialty medical group in southwest Michigan, and operates a hospital in South Haven. Bronson Medical Group provides a comprehensive range of services in primary care and adult and pediatric specialties.
Adams, who replaces Laurel Barber who retired after a 40-year career, is responsible for overall operations and fiscal performance of the medical group which staffs the Bronson Healthcare system’s outpatient practices and inpatient care facilities in Calhoun, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties. She collaborates with Bronson Medical Group chief clinical officer, Dr. Martinson Arnan, on planning, organizing, and implementing strategic initiatives to meet the goals of the integrated healthcare delivery system.
Adams has extensive experience leading ambulatory care operations with a focus on improving patient outcomes, access and experience of care, according to a news release from Bronson. Prior to joining Bronson in 2022, she held executive leadership roles at University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center ─ OU Health Physicians. There she led operations for 78 clinics and health and wellness sites that included 1,200 credentialed providers and 1,750 support staff. Prior to OU, she held senior administrative roles in clinical operations at Tulane University Hospital & Clinic in New Orleans and the University of Texas Health Center in Tyler, Texas.
Adams received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., and her master’s degree in healthcare administration (MHA) from Saint Louis University School of Public Health. She is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American College of Medical Practice Executives.