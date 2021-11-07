After eight months of construction, the new building for the Bronson Wound Center & Hyperbaric Medicine center and Bronson General Surgical Specialists has opened in South Haven.
The new 4,500-square-foot facility, at 940 Blue Star Memorial Highway, is located next to Bronson South Haven Hospital’s main campus.
“We are excited to be investing in another new facility on our healthcare campus to accommodate the growing need for wound and surgical services in Van Buren County,” said Dr. Matthew Dommer, chief operating officer and vice president of medical affairs for Bronson South Haven Hospital. “Like our new hospital, this building offers a state-of-the-art healing environment, as well as improve door-to-door access for wound patients with mobility issues.”
The new building has four exam rooms, a large hyperbaric treatment room with two chambers, and increased workspace for staff. It will be accessible from the hospital’s main driveway off Blue Star Highway, with parking adjacent to the building. There will also be a separate entrance for those being transported by ambulance.
Bronson partnered with Matthei & Colin Associates, LLC and Elzinga & Volkers, Inc., on the design and construction of the building. Both firms weree also engaged in the design and construction of the new hospital. Trade partners included site work by Compton, Inc., electrical by Allied Electrical, Inc., and mechanical by Mall City Mechanical, Inc.
Any Bronson General Surgery Specialists or Bronson Wound Center & Hyperbaric Medicine patients with an appointment on or after Nov. 1, will be seen at the new office location.