Bronson Healthcare has added South Haven to its list of outpatient pharmacies in Southwest Michigan.
The new outpatient pharmacy will be located at Bronson South Haven Hospital, 955 S. Bailey Ave.
Bronson South Haven pharmacy will cater to Bronson outpatients, but will also be available to the general public, according to Bronson Healthcare officials.
“As clinical pharmacists who work daily in direct patient care and alongside physicians in a hospital setting, we offer patients extensive counseling around the therapeutic use of their medications, drug interactions, treatment plans and compliance,” said Sandeep Mehta, pharmacist and manager of the pharmacy at Bronson South Haven. “We are able to work directly with the patients and their physicians to recommend adjustments to dosage or treatment plans based on interactions, kidney functions, lab results or other requirements.
“There are additional advantages to patients who have a Bronson provider as the pharmacy team has a much better overall picture of a patient’s entire health record and history,” Mehta went on to say. “This allows for much more information as it relates to medication safety and optimal therapy choices.”
The Bronson South Haven Pharmacy is the fourth outpatient pharmacy opened by Bronson Healthcare. The other ones are located at Bronson hospitals in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Paw Paw.
The pharmacy at Bronson South Haven will be open seven days a week: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sunday, 8 a.m.-noon. More information about the pharmacy can be found online at bronsonhealth.com/pharmacy
The 15-bed Bronson South Haven Hospital is part of the Bronson Healthcare system, the leading healthcare system and largest employer in southwest Michigan, with 8,400 employees, 1,500 medical staff members, and 796 licensed inpatient beds.