KALAMAZOO — Bronson Healthcare is one of three healthcare employers in Michigan to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women for 2023.
This is the third major employer recognition the Bronson Healthcare system has received in recent months. It is also on Forbes 2022 list of America’s Best-In-State Employers and is a recipient of the 2023 Apex Award from Training Magazine for excellence in employee training and development, according to a news release from Bronson, which owns Bronson South Haven Hospital in South Haven along with Bronson Lakeview Hospital in Paw Paw.
To select America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women, Newsweek identified the top 600 companies in the United States for women based on research, reputation monitoring and a survey of over 37,000 women working for companies that employ at least 1,000 people. The study collected over 224,000 reviews across all industry sectors. Participants reviewed their current employer based on how likely they would be to recommend that employer and reviewed other companies they were familiar with, but not currently working for.
The final evaluation and scoring were based on eight key categories:
Company image
Corporate culture
Working environment
Work-life balance
Training and career progression
Compensation and benefits
Sustainability awareness
Proactive management of the diverse workforce
Bronson Healthcare, with 8,800 employees, is Southwest Michigan’s largest employer and leading health system. Nearly 80 percent of the employees in its workforce are women and a significant percentage of women serve in leadership roles. On the administrative side, 63 percent of Bronson’s executive team are women. In patient care, 44 percent of Bronson’s employed medical providers (physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives and certified registered nurse anesthetists) are women.
Bronson’s Chief People Officer Cheryl Johnson says, “We are very proud to learn we are ranked among the nation’s top employers for women. We strive to offer the career opportunities, training, support, resources, competitive pay and benefits that are important to women and their families so they can thrive at work and at home.”