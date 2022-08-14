New life jacket loaner stations have been installed at North and South beaches in South Haven, courtesy of Bronson Wellness Center’s Safe Kids Greater South Haven water safety program, along with the Rotary Club of South Haven.
The Rotary Club contributed $1,640 toward installation of the loaner stations, according to Pam Ford, coordinator of the Safe Kids water safety program.
Nineteen vests for both children and adults are on loan at North Beach, while 17 are located at South Beach. The stations were installed Aug. 4.
“The loaner stations are on the honor system,” Ford said. “Use here, leave here.” Sizes are available for infant, child, youth, adult, and adult oversized.
As of the start of last week, all of the jackets had been loaned out at least once, she added. In case, someone doesn’t return a life jacket, there are funds in place to replace them, though, Ford hopes that won’t be the case.
“We have planned for replacement jackets – up to 20 per station – this season,” she said.
Ironically, installation of the life jacket loaner stations at the two beaches occurred only days before two drownings occurred this past Monday off South Beach, claiming the lives of two young adults from the Detroit area.
Ford, however, said the life jackets were being used by swimmers prior to the drownings.
“All had been used at least once,” Ford said.
The life jacket loaner stations have been a mission of Bronson Safe Kids program in South Haven for the past several years.
Over the past four years, life jacket loaner stations have been installed at Pilgrim Haven Natural Area and Van Buren State Park, both located in South Haven Township, and Covert Township Park in Covert Township.
It costs approximately $800 to construct each wooden station and to pay for the cost of the life jackets. Funds come from the Bronson Healthcare Foundation, which oversees the Safe Kids Greater South Haven program, with labor donated by an Eagle Scout and a missionary group, according to Ford.
The Rotary Club paid for the cost of installing the newest loaner stations at the North and South beaches.
Mary Sue Lyon, South Haven Rotary Club president, said the Rotary Club chose to make the donation due to its mission to partner with the community to advocate for water safety measures and communicate important water safety messages to the public.
In 2020 South Haven Rotary contributed toward the construction of the City of South Haven Splash pad, providing families a warm weather day alternative when Lake Michigan conditions are hazardous.
Rotary was also a contributor to a project through the South Haven Visitors Bureau and Bronson Safe Kids Coalition in printing water safety placemats for restaurants and lodging establishments.