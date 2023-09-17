Bronson Healthcare plans to host three clinical job fairs in September to hire medical assistants, clinical assistants, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants.
The job fairs will take place in the following communities:
Van Buren County: Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Bronson Commons, 23332 Red Arrow Hwy., Mattawan. Bronson will be hiring RNs, LPNs and CNAs, while also hiring for employer-sponsored onsite CNA training program. Sign-on bonuses are available up to $20,000 for RNs/LPNs and up to $5,000 for licensed CNAs.
Kalamazoo County: Sept. 26, 1-7 p.m., Gilmore Center for Health Education on the North Campus of Bronson Methodist Hospital, 7 Healthcare Plaza, Kalamazoo. Bronson will be hiring medical assistants and clinical assistants to work in a variety of outpatient practice settings, including primary care, diabetes, urology, oncology. Sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 are available for medical assistants.
Calhoun County: Sept. 28, 1-7 p.m., Bronson Battle Creek Hospital outpatient center conference rooms A&B, 300 North Ave., Battle Creek. Bronson will be hiring medical assistants and clinical assistants to work in a variety of outpatient practice settings. Sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 are available for medical assistants.
With a high school diploma/GED, individuals are eligible for a clinical assistant position at Bronson and can receive free training onsite through Bronson’s CNA Training Program.
All new employees are eligible for benefits on their first day of employment. Some highlights include:
Competitive pay, including sign-on bonuses for some positions
A benefits package that includes health, vision and dental insurance as well as a retirement savings plan
Reimbursement for a variety of wellness activities (gym membership, home fitness equipment, chiropractic care, massage therapy, acupuncture, etc.)
Tuition assistance, bonuses for certifications/advanced degrees and scholarship programs
Paid time off, starting at five weeks (25 days) per year
To see event details or apply for a position before going to a job fair, visit bronsonhealth.us/jobfairs