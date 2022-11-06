The president and CEO of Tiara Yachts in Holland will be the keynote speaker for the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Business Summit.
Tom Slikkers, who has worked in the marine industry for more than four decades, will discuss how his company has transitioned over the past 60 years to deliver watercraft to harbors worldwide.
This year’s Summit will take place from 8 a.m.-noon, Nov. 11, at Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., in South Haven.
Other speakers include Elisabeth Sanders-Park, author and career coach or WorkNet Solutions, who will discuss how companies and employees can regroup in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically she plans to focus on ways companies and employees can become reinvigorated and motivated with their jobs and career goals.
Milan Bittenbender of South Haven, and an Enneagram Team-Building Coach, will also speak at the summit to give tips on how companies can build a team environment where employees feel understood, respected and valued in a positive culture.
To register for Summit 2022, call 269-637-5171 or visit www.southhaven mi.com. Tickets are $45 per person.