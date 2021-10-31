Even though the worst of the pandemic appears to be over, businesses are still dealing with its aftereffects – labor shortages, supply chain issues and fears of what the “new-norm” holds for the overall economy.
With that in mind, the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce decided to tailor its upcoming annual Economic Summit to provide ways on how local business owners can overcome the economic problems brought about by the pandemic.
This year’s Summit will take place from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5 at the South Haven campus of Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd.
The Summit’s two featured speakers will be Rick Albin, veteran political reporter for WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, and Tamara Davis, regional director for the Michigan Small Business Development Center.
“Rick will talk about the greatest challenges to the business culture we will be dealing with as we work to rise above the pandemic,” said Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the chamber. “He’ll talk about his thoughts on the best approach today for business leaders to be heard by their representation in Lansing and Washington.”
Albin also plans to discuss the ability of Democrat and Republican legislators to work together to help the state’s economy weather the fallout from the pandemic.
“He will touch on what he thinks it will take to see a return to a cooperative and effective political environment that serves Michigan businesses best,” Wagaman said.
Albin has been associated with WOOD TV since the mid-’90s, and has been involved in broadcasting since he began working at his hometown radio station while still in high school. He is host of WOOD TV’s “To The Point,” a show that examines issues and elections that impact the state and nation, and is known for his televised town hall meetings that feature state chief executives who discuss the challenges Michigan faces and potential solutions.
The second Summit speaker, Davis, will dovetail on Albin’s observations by sharing advice on ways business leaders will need to re-tool and equip themselves to lead in a post-pandemic economy by incorporating flexibility and innovation into their business models.
Davis is no stranger to business owners in the South Haven area.
“Tamara has helped our area businesses in many ways to stay solvent, to access practical and useful resources and to support businesses in Michigan – regardless of it being start-up or well-established,” Wagaman said. “She has proven herself to be a tremendous source for the Chamber from a business education standpoint.”
The Summit will also feature a trio of South Haven business owners who have navigated their way through the pandemic. They will share their experiences in a panel discussion format.
“Rachel Leins started a business – 42N Naturals – during the pandemic; Amanda Minton, owner of Liz Ryan Salon, survived complete shut-down during the pandemic; and Shelly Hartmann of True Blue Farms and The Blueberry Store, came through weather challenges, staffing shortages and a pandemic with her positive attitude intact,” Wagaman said.
Tickets to the Business Summit are $35 per person. To register, call the chamber at 269-637-5171 or visit www.SouthHavenMI.com The conference room size has been doubled to allow social distancing. However, to adhere to the college’s COVID health protocols, face masks must be worn.