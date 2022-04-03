The COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed down some businesses and organizations, but not South Haven Area Emergency Services.
For the second year in a row, the fire and ambulance authority that serves the South Haven area, has responded to a record number of requests for help.
According to its latest annual report issued in March, SHAES recorded 2,592 calls for assistance in 2021, up from 2,358, in 2020 – the first year of the pandemic.
“Our call volume showed a significant increase in all areas,” said SHAES Executive Director and Fire Chief Brandon Hinz. “Even with the continued hurdles from the pandemic, our staff remained committed to providing quality service to our residents and visitors.”
According to the 2021 annual report, SHAES responded to 1,804 medical calls compared to 1,730 in 2020, while fire alarms increased from 701 to 788.
The most calls for assistance came from the city of South Haven with 1,100 calls, followed by South Haven Township with 543, Geneva Township with 443 and Casco Township with 390. SHAES provided mutual aid, as well, to other fire departments and EMS agencies on 116 occasions.
One of the fire calls SHAES responded to in 2021 ended in a tragedy when a South Haven Township woman died following a house explosion that occurred in May. Two first responders also suffered injuries in two unrelated emergency calls/workplace incidents in 2021.
The SHAES Authority serves the city of South Haven and the townships of Casco, Geneva and South Haven from three stations. The department is comprised of 16 full-time staff and 25 on-call firefighters who oversee 97 square miles of land and several miles of Lake Michigan shoreline.
Other highlights of the annual report include:
SHAES made 986 inspections in 2021, which included 528 short-term rental home inspections.
The department hired five new on-call firefighters.
The department expanded its water safety awareness initiatives in cooperation with South Haven and Bronson Safe Kids Coalition.
Grants from community organizations and businesses made it possible for the department to acquire water rescue gear, including an underwater sonar device. The department’s dive team was increased by six members.
The department received delivery of its new Rescue One vehicle and placed an order for a new ambulance.