Hotel guests often take for granted the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms mounted on the ceilings in their rooms.
But, earlier this month, one of those devices spared 100 guests and employees at a South Haven hotel from a situation that could have had deadly consequences.
South Haven Area Emergency Services Director Brandon Hinz would not release the name of the hotel or what day the incident occurred in order to protect the hotel’s privacy, but he did say that two weeks ago first responders received an early morning carbon monoxide alarm from the hotel.
When SHAES personnel arrived they began monitoring the interior of the building and discovered small concentrations of carbon monoxide (CO) that increased as they proceeded forward along one of the hallways. SHAES personnel then asked hotel employees to begin evacuating guests and donned protective gear to get to the source of the leak.
Investigators found the greatest concentration of carbon monoxide, measuring 150 parts per million (ppm), in a mechanical room. Rooms adjacent to the room were reading 40-50 ppm.
“Sustained exposure to carbon monoxide at 150 ppm will cause disorientation, unconsciousness and possible death,” Hinz said.
In searching for the source of the poisonous gas, firefighters determined that an exhaust pipe from a natural gas-fired hot water heater had detached and was exhausting all combustion by-products into the mechanical room.
With all guests and staff evacuated from the hotel, firefighters were able to ventilate the entire building and checked all rooms for residual carbon monoxide gases before allowing people to re-enter the building.
“It took around 2 hours to ventilate and allow visitors to re-enter,” Hinz said.
SHAES deals with approximately 20-25 carbon monoxide alarms each year, according to Hinz.
“A majority are false alarms, with I’d say 15-20 percent having actual CO readings,” he said.
Over the years, SHAES has developed a comprehensive fire code inspection program for commercial establishments.
SHAES has added 2 inspector positions over the past 4-5 years to assist the deputy chief with fire code inspections, pre-plans and short-term rental inspection responsibilities,” Hinz said. “For instance, 2021 to date, our inspection program has completed 147 commercial building pre-plans, 86 fire code inspections and 326 short-term rental inspections. This program has proven to be very fruitful and imperative for the safety of our residents and visitors.”
The building pre-plans, for instance, provide firefighters with a map of commercial buildings indicating where water heaters, furnaces, and other devices – potentially involved in fires or other emergency situations – are located.
“Pre-plans are uploaded to iPads which are located in all our first line apparatus arriving to an emergency scene,” Hinz said.
Routine commercial building inspections, however, remain as the most important deterrent to emergency situations.
“Smoke alarms, CO alarms, exit signs are all on a long list of items to be inspected in a commercial building,” Hinz said. “Our inspectors verify that these are present and operating. The hotel, for instance, was just inspected in early June. If CO alarms were not present or not operating properly this incident could have surely proven fatal.”