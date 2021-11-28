Each Christmas season, hundreds of lit luminary bags, each marked in memory of a loved one battling a life-threatening illness, line the downtown streets of South Haven as part of the city’s Holiday in the Park celebration.
Friday evening’s downtown celebration was no exception.
The luminaries serve as a reminder of a non-profit in the South Haven area whose mission is to provide care for individuals and their families dealing with life-limiting medical issues.
This month marks the 40th anniversary of Caring Circle. Formerly known as Hospice at Home, Caring Circle of Spectrum Health Lakeland has served thousands of people throughout Van Buren, Berrien and Cass counties by helping them to spend their final months with their loved ones.
Charsie Nealey of South Haven has been with Caring Circle for seven years. A nurse practitioner, she serves as a case manager for Hospice at Home, which deals with approximately 300 patients at any given time throughout the Tri-County area.
Some would find it emotionally challenging to care for people and families dealing with life-threatening illnesses, but Nealey said she considers her job a “calling.”
“You can’t do this job if you are not called to do it,” she said. “What we do is like the circle of life. From our perspective, we are dedicated to serving you where ever you are with your health. We follow you through based on what your needs are. It gives me no greater joy than when patients want to take their last breath in their home. It’s not peaceful in a hospital.”
Dr. Lori Dotson, also from South Haven, joined Caring Circle in September 2021 as a part-time physician providing home-based primary care in Caring Circle’s House Calls program. She too, feels strongly about Caring Circle’s emphasis on providing care for people dealing with life-limiting illnesses.
“Working at Caring Circle allows me to provide meaningful quality-of-life care with a patient-centered focus,” she said. “It is a genuine pleasure to work with a team of local health professionals also dedicated to providing the highest level of compassionate care for our friends, family and neighbors.”
Caring Circle is most commonly known for providing Hospice care. But over the years, it has expanded the number of services it offers.
“We have expanded our services to include both a community- and hospital-based palliative care program, began offering grief support through Lory’s Place, built the Merlin and Carolyn Hanson Hospice Center, and initiated a transitions program for people who need connections and support from community-based services,” said South Haven resident Melinda Gruber, who serves as Spectrum Health Lakeland vice president of continued care services and president of Caring Circle.
Services now offered by Caring Circle include:
HouseCalls for people who have serious or chronic conditions and are unable to travel to a physician’s office or clinic for care
Palliative Care, which focuses on the overall wellness of individuals with serious illnesses, such as congestive heart failure, cancer or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Bereavement Care, which helps people experiencing grief from the loss of a loved one
Lory’s Place, which provides peer support services, at no charge, for grieving adults, children and families
Merlin and Carolyn Hanson Hospice Center, which provides Hospice support in a residential setting for people with life-threatening illnesses who do not have a caregiver.
Advance Care Planning which helps people prepare Advance Directives for loved ones dealing with life-threatening illnesses.
Volunteer programs that train people to help with Hospice patients by providing companionship, home maintenance or activities, as well as a We Honor Veterans program that pairs veteran volunteers with hospice patients.
There are approximately 188 employees of Caring Circle, who provide care to patients and families through offices in South Haven, St. Joseph and Niles as well as Lory’s Place in St. Joseph.
“We serve approximately 300 hospice patients, 200 palliative care patients and 600 patients in our home-based primary care program, HouseCalls,” said South Haven resident Angela LaBarca, community relations representative for Caring Circle.