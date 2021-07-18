If local and visiting families are looking for something to do this weekend, they won’t have to look far.
Carson and Barnes’ “Circus Funtastic” plans to perform Friday and Saturday, July 23-24 at the Michigan Flywheelers Museum grounds, just east of South Haven.
The show, which is a fundraiser for the museum, will feature a variety of acts, including tightrope walkers, acrobats and clowns.
The reinvented show features talented tent performers only. In 2018, the circus dropped its iconic elephant act that was synonymous with the business, citing several states that recently passed laws prohibiting the transport of exotic animals as the reason Carson and Barnes owners ended the act, according to Pat Ingalls, president of the Flywheelers.
Show times are 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at Wolverine Hardware, Barden’s Farm Market – both in South Haven, and at the museum on Wednesday, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults are $10 and children 12 and younger are $5. Ticket sales are cash only.
For more information, contact the museum at 269-639-2010 or michiganflywheelers@yahoo.com. The museum is located at 06285 68th St.