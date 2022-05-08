More than a half-century ago, three Methodist church congregations in Casco Township decided to merge together to create one large church. That church — Casco United Methodist Church, known for its three-bell tower – has remained strong over the past half-century, and is celebrating its golden anniversary this year with a variety of special events.
The church’s 50th anniversary celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 8 with a special worship service led by pastor Jodi Cartwright. Previous pastors and charter members of the church are expected to be in attendance to share their memories. A history walk will also take place in Fellowship Hall allowing guests to look at historical pictures and artifacts from the past 50 years.
After the service, a potluck meal will be held.
Located on the corner of 66th street and 109th avenue, the church was formed in 1968 after it was decided to merge three area churches – McDowell, Eastern Casco Evangelical United Brethren Church and West Casco Evangelical United Brethren Church. Ground was broken and construction of the new church started July 18, 1971 after land was purchased from the Lynn Fleming family.
As a remembrance to the three former churches, a tall monument with three bells sits next to the building.
On May 7, 1972, the new church was dedicated with Bishop Dwight E. Loder of Michigan giving the morning sermon. After a luncheon, Dr. Robert Smith, district superintendent of the Grand Rapids District United Methodist Church, spoke. A cornerstone was laid by Rev. Floyd Barden, Rev. Adam Chyrowski and Smith.
A lot has changed of the years especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when church officials had to come up with some creative ways for people to continue to worship while following pandemic requirements.
Holding outdoor services during the summer was one change during that time period that allowed members to worship while in vehicles or sitting in lawn chairs, said Teresa Wiley, church administrative assistant and treasurer.
Another change was offering services on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s web site. Bible study classes and meetings were offered through Zoom, and communion was distributed, pre-packaged.
Along with worship opportunities, Casco sponsors several outreach ministries. Some of those include free food giveaways on the second Mondays of each month, and the Hand2Hand program, whose volunteers pack food bags each week for Pullman Elementary School students.
To continue the year-long celebration, other events such as a picnic with entertainment and an ice cream social will be announced at a later date.