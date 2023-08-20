Plenty of South Haven area residents and visitors packed into downtown South Haven and other area venues to enjoy the 60th annual National Blueberry Festival, Aug. 10-13.
They enjoyed a wide variety of events including a tour of area blueberry farms, a blueberry pie social, free evening entertainment, a parade, blueberry pancake breakfasts, the annual Little Miss and Mr. Blueberry pageant, popular fish boil, Blueberry Barq-B-Que dinner, the popular craft fair, sand sculpture contest at North Beach, the 5K run, American Association of University Women Book Fair and the 50th annual Fly-In at South Haven Regional Airport, along with other events.
The primary focus of the festival, according to National Blueberry Festival Committee Chair Brianne Hooper, is to recognize the role the South Haven area has played over the past 60 years in the growth of the high-bush blueberry industry.
“Our mission is to recognize, appreciate and celebrate the cultural and economic significance of blueberries, blueberry production and agritourism in the Southwest Michigan region by holding an annual National Blueberry Festival to promote the education and future of agriculture in Southwest Michigan,” Hooper said in an interview earlier this month.
The festival began in July of 1963 to celebrate the start of the blueberry harvest and economic importance of agriculture in the area, according to Hooper.
“Over the years, the festival grew to add on new events each year,” she said, “while still preserving its age-old traditions like the pie-eating contest and The National Blueberry Festival Parade.