celebrating harborfest
Sunny skies and 70-degree temperatures greeted people for the 30th annual Harborfest festival, Father’s Day weekend in South Haven. A variety of events took place including children’s games, a craft fair, live entertainment, food booths, and a beer garden. The popular dragon boat races the festival is known for did not take place due to lack of participants, however, Harborfest organizers allowed festival-goers, shown in the photo above, to grab a paddle and try to navigate their way along the South Haven harbor near Riverfront Park. In the photo to the right, children enjoy the petting zoo during the festival. The petting zoo was a new event added to this year’s festival.