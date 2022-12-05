Bangor area residents braved the 30-degree temperatures Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the town's annual Lights on Christmas parade. The parade attracted more than 20 lighted floats and entries, along with decorated fire trucks from Bangor and surrounding communities. Following the parade, the Bangor Community Fire Department sponsored additional holiday activities, along with free hot chocolate and cookies at the Bangor Community Center.
Celebrating the holidays in Bangor
Becky Kark
