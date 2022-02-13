After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Haven residents and visitors, alike, crowded into the downtown streets, Feb. 4-6, to celebrate the return of the popular Ice Breaker Festival.
Several thousand people throughout the weekend strolled along downtown streets to watch carvers create ice sculptures, sampled chili and warmed up while roasting marshmallows, outdoors, to enjoy eating S’mores. Folks also got to either participate in or watch the Fish Fling contest, Snowsuit Fashion competition or Cardboard Sled race that took place during the festival.
“It was a perfect weather weekend, the ice blocks remained very pretty all weekend, and the lake and river were just beautiful,” said Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, which coordinates the festival. “The cardboard sled race and frozen fish fling were a huge hit, which makes us very happy because it is more family oriented and gets folks outside. There were 61 sleds in the competition.”
For the first time in the festival’s history, South Haven city officials agreed to close a portion of Phoenix and Center streets, downtown, on Saturday, during the festival’s busiest day, to better facilitate pedestrian traffic. Festival-goers took advantage of the added space to walk along and enjoy the events.
Zach and Melissa Wierenga of Kalamazoo were among the festival-goers enjoying the various ice sculptures created by amateur and professional carvers. Five-year-old son Luca, like many children, couldn’t resist touching the smooth, icy surface of the sculptures.
“He seems to like this one,” said Melissa, as Luca paused to gaze at and touch the sculpture depicting Miss Piggy and Kermit the frog that was in front of the Olive Cart shop.
Across the street, Liz Woods, owner of Sweet Haven, decided to give her ice-carving skills to the test by carving different types of candy into the ice block in front of her store.
“We figured we’d give it a try,” she said, while chiseling away at the store’s sculpture Saturday morning. “It hasn’t been very warm yet this morning, but hopefully the sculpture won’t melt too soon...There’s always a trade off.”
One of the professional sculptors, Stan Horn, who is affiliated with the Michiana Ice Carvers Association, created several sculptures for Ice Breaker, including an angel fish at Dyckman Park, which won first place in the professional division of the ice carving competition, as well as the Queen’s Cup.
He took some time on Saturday, shortly before noon to talk with the Miss South Haven Court – which was judging the competition – to explain some of his ice-carving techniques, before moving on, with his cart full of tools, to sculpt another carving.
“It’s been a busy day,” he said.
Competition winners follow:
Chili cookoff
1. The Lodge restaurant
2. Taste restaurant
3. South Haven Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 667
Professional ice carving
1. Stan Horn, sponsored by Beyond the Spine Chiropractic & Massage
2. Jerome and Shannon Bajo, sponsored by Rocket Arcade
3. Stan Horn, sponsored by Harbor Toy Company
Amateur ice carving
1. Marvell O’Flynn II, sponsored by VFW Post 667
2. Mark Kolas and Ron Klug, sponsored by Renaissance apparel shop
3. Patrick McKearnan, sponsored by Kotz Sangster Wysocki PC
Ice Carving Queen’s Cup
Stan Horne, sponsored by Beyond the Spine Chiropractic & Massage
Snowsuit fashion competition
1. Barb Chartier Raudonis, Ugly But Functional award
2. Daniel Bermudez, Don’t Laugh It’s Warm award
3. Tracey Stein, Sub-Zero Glamour award
4. Dolly Harris, Funky Fashion award
5. Trent Till, Honorable Mention award
6. Jennifer Krusinowski, Professional Winter Attire award
Cardboard sled race winners
Kids categories
Design: 1. Arctic Z; 2. Memory Maker; 3. Tanking
Spirit: 1. Dragon Slayer; 2. Sith Infiltrator 3. Team Husky
Adult categories
Design: 1. Hot Mess Express; 2. Acme Riders LFD; 3. Viking
Spirit: Out of the Dark Into the Ark
Business categories
Design: 1. Good Vibrations; 2. Disc Golf; 3. Bare Ground Stump Grinding
Spirit: Shampoo Bowl