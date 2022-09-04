When driving by Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven, most people see modest headstones along with large, ornate ones. Most people, however, probably don’t realize that even though the cemetery is located in a small town, its markers pay homage to a number of people who not only have shaped the town’s history, but who have achieved national fame.
The Historical Association of South Haven plans to pay homage to those now deceased residents when it hosts its Cemetery Tour. The tour will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 10, at the cemetery, 191 Bailey Ave.
“After a two-year hiatus (due to the coronavirus pandemic), the popular tour will once again take place with six graves being highlighted,” said Sue Hale of the Historical Association.
Gravesites that will be highlighted include such local historical figures as H.R. Macdonald, who owned the former Macdonald’s Drug Store in downtown South Haven, known for its ice cream soda fountain that now is preserved at Three Blondes Brewery; Capt. James Donahue, South Haven’s longest-serving lighthouse keeper; Donald Nichols, whose family started the historic Hotel Nichols and who played a prominent role in South Haven’s perch fishing industry; and S.E. Overton, who started the historic factory that manufactured furniture in the early 1900s and gun stock barrels during World War II.
Other gravesites that will be visited include those of William Wilcox, a Civil War veteran who was the first of three South Haven military veterans to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for bravery, along with a marker that denotes the passengers of Northwest Airlines Flight 2501 that crashed over Lake Michigan near South Haven on June 23, 1950.
“Narrators will be at each of the graves to relate history and background on the people and the contributions they made,” Hale said.
The tour is free of charge. It will begin at the west entrance of the cemetery on Bailey Avenue.
