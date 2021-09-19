Most older adults are quite content to sit back and enjoy eating dessert rather than making it.
Not Ray Bartels. After his wife, Fern, died in 2012, Bartels donned an apron and began trying his hand at baking. He became so good at making and donating desserts – pies in particular – that Peace Lutheran Church compiled his favorite ones into a cook book and donated proceeds from the sales to the church’s senior ministry programs.
But, this past Sunday, Sept. 12, instead of baking for others, Bartels sat down to enjoy desserts made by church members as part of his 100th birthday celebration.
Jeannie Gerling, a member of Peace Lutheran Church, along with fellow member Erin Hill-VanHorn organized the gathering at the church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy.
“I’ve known pastor Bartels since I was 15,” Gerling said.
In addition to helping organize the celebration, Gerling, along with parishioner Nancy Ashbrook. used Bartels recipes to make a peach and pecan apple pie for the retired pastor to sample during Sunday’s big day, while other church members made desserts and more than 100 dozen cookies to donate to American military troops serving overseas.
“I hope they’re good,” Gerling said about the desserts made from Bartels’ prized recipes.
Bartels appeared to enjoy the homemade goods.
As he sampled pie and birthday cake at the celebration, Bartels also got to enjoy listening to and watching video-taped accolades from family members, longtime friends, and Lutheran church leaders; talking with well-wishers in attendance at the party, and receiving dozens of congratulatory cards from well-wishers.
“It will take me two days to go through them,” he said.
Bartels served as pastor of Peace Lutheran Church for 27 years before his retirement in 1988. Born Sept. 6, 1921 in Homer, Neb., Bartels was one of eight boys. He preached in churches in Nebraska and Colorado before landing in Michigan along with his wife, Fern, and children.
His son, David, recalled growing up at the parsonage in South Haven at what then was called First English Lutheran Church. “Our life revolved around the parsonage, church and school,” David said. “There was no church secretary. The phone rang in the church and the parsonage.”
Ray’s daughter, Nancy, also talked at the birthday celebration about growing up in a preacher’s home.
“You’ve given us a lot of memories,” she told her dad. “We know you’ll give us more.”
Bartels’ interest in baking didn’t really take off until after his wife, Fern. But his aptitude for baking began year ago when his mother taught him how to do so. Her baking hints and advice started to come back to him as he began making pies for luncheons at Senior Services of Van Buren’s activity center in South Haven.
“After my wife, Fern died, my son Randy suggested I go to the senior lunches at Peace Lutheran,” he was quoted as saying in a Herald-Palladium article after his cook book was published in 2018 by Peace Lutheran Church. “I took a pecan pie the first time. A lady there asked me how I knew how to make pies. I told her. She told me, ‘next time bring a lemon meringue.’ I did.”
From there, his pie-making hobby mushroomed.
This past year, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 99-year-old Bartels said he prepared nearly 150 fruit cakes for senior living facilities, churches and friends and neighbors in the South Haven area and in Bangor, where he resides.
“I made 148, and you know what? I got to eat one finally,” he said.
Over the years, Bartels also has baked pies to give to the South Haven varsity boys tennis team, whom his son Randy coached for a number of years before retiring several years ago.
Even though the pie filling consisted mainly of zucchini, the tennis players didn’t mind a bit.
“They’d devour those pies in nothing flat,” Bartels said. “They said they tasted like apple pies.”
Now that he’s a centenarian, Bartels isn’t ready to stay out of the kitchen just yet.
“Last week a neighbor brought over three zucchini. I got enough now for nine loaves of zucchini bread,” he said.