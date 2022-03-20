South Haven resident Mary Voisard credits the “power of prayer” from family and friends as well as the bravery of a first responder for helping to save her pet Chihuahua from drowning in a pond this past week.
Twelve-year-old Sasha had wandered away from home Tuesday, March 8 before being rescued, Saturday, March 12 by South Haven Area Emergency Services firefighter Mike Dey. The first responder saved the small pooch right after it had slipped through the ice on a small pond off 73rd-1/2 Street in South Haven Township.
“Sasha is an amazing dog and a miracle,” Voisard posted on the South Haven Happenings social media Facebook page after Dey rescued Sasha. “Her vitals have returned to normal, blood tests show no damage to major organs, and X-rays show no water in the lungs. This is what you call the power of prayer.”
Voisard, who moved to South Haven recently from Pullman to be with her mother, had been very worried about her dog after it had gone missing.
On March 11th, she appealed to people on social media to be on the look-out for Sasha.
“We recently relocated from Pullman to South Haven near the hospital,” Voisard said. “She may be trying to find her way back to Pullman ... She is my baby and has to be very scared and confused. She is probably exhausted, hungry, thirsty and cold.”
Family, friends and strangers responded by looking for the dog which had been last seen in the vicinity of 73rd-1/2 Street. South Haven Police and Van Buren Animal Control also did what they could to assist in the search, with Animal Control setting traps in wooded areas near 73rd-1/2 Street.
Finally on Saturday, March 12th, Sasha was spotted trying to cross the icy pond. A person who lived nearby tried to get to Sasha but was unable to. In the meantime, SHAES was dispatched. Dey donned one of the department’s cold water rescue suits while enroute to the scene. The little Chihuahua broke through the thin ice and went underwater just as Dey reached it. He quickly retrieved Sasha and brought the dog safely to shore to be reunited with its owner.