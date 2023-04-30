The Mitten Children’s Museum, a South Haven nonprofit dedicated to learning through play, will host a “May the Fourth Be With You” fundraiser for ages 21 and up at Rocket Arcade on Thursday, May 4, from 6-9 p.m.
The evening will include heavy appetizers throughout the evening, an assortment of beverages, unlimited game play on most machines, ’80s music and a special wine raffle.
“This is a chance for those ‘young at heart’ members of the community to let loose and have fun while supporting a small local charity,” The Mitten Board President Pam Leiter said. “Come hungry and ready to play.”
Tickets are $50 apiece or $90 for a pair. There will be free childcare for attendees across the street at The Mitten while spaces are available, as long as children are toilet-trained; signing up in advance is recommended. Tickets can be purchased on the museum’s website, www.mittenmuseum.org, or in person at The Mitten, located at 246 Broadway St. in South Haven.
All proceeds raised during the event will help The Mitten continue offering its play-based exhibits, programs and activities to families throughout the year.