While many South Haven Schools students will be spending their upcoming spring break at home, members of the South Haven High School Band and Orchestra programs are getting ready to travel to Orlando, Fla., to have some fun while also performing for audiences. Members of the high school band and orchestra will take their trip April 2-7 and will visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs and Universal Studios. The band will also take part in a marching band performance at Universal Studios, while the orchestra will perform in a concert at Universal Studios. In the photo above and to the right, students in the marching band are shown braving chilly temperatures this past Monday to gear up for their marching band performance at Universal Studios. The band and orchestra students travel every four years to Orlando, Fla., for spring break performances and fun times at Disney and Universal Studios parks. Fundraisers are held to help students and their families pay for the trip.
Chilly prep for spring break
Becky Kark
