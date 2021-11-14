BLOOMINGDALE — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Christmas Parade of Lights is back.
Scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m., the festive procession will begin at Bloomingdale Middle School and end up in Augustus Haven Park, where Santa Claus will be on hand to visit after the parade. Hot cocoa and cookies will be available.
Entries are needed for the event with line-up starting at 6 p.m. at the school. The only stipulation is entries have to be lighted.
“Basically, anything or anyone decorated in lights is welcome to join in the parade,” said Hayley Serdel, parade organizer.
While this year’s event may be pretty simple and small because of COVID and lack of funds compared to other years, there is hope that it will grow.
“I would like to expand but need to figure out a way to get more money,” said Serdel, who volunteered to take charge of village holiday events. “Currently, the village provides the money for the Christmas trees and the decorations for the park. In years past, they had brought in reindeer, wagon rides around the village, hot dogs. Unfortunately, the community members who donated those resources have either moved or very sick with health issues.”
Wanting to continue the town’s Christmas tradition and realizing that past volunteers were getting older and tired, Serdel thought it was important to get involved.
“The older generation would like to pass the torch to the younger community members as they are getting to old to continue doing these festivals,” she said. “ Last year, my husband and I took over decorating the park so I was asked if I would like to take over the light parade as well.”
Every lighted parade is a little different than the year before, she added, due to the resources that volunteers had to work with. This year is no different.
“The main reason it is small is because I am taking it over for the first time and I truly do not know what to expect,” she said. “I, too, am a little leery about COVID so I also wanted to limit the activities because, of course, the health of our community is my No. 1 priority.”
For more information, Serdel can be reached at 269-760-6210.