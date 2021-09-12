ST. JOSEPH — Region IV Area Agency on Aging will offer the Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Toward Health) Workshop on Zoom beginning Oct. 7.
Chronic Pain PATH is a chronic disease self-management program that was developed and tested by Stanford University. The workshop is a six-week program that teaches practical skills for living a healthy life with chronic pain. The focus is on self-care, learning new coping strategies and sharing personal experiences.
Some of the things participants will learn are how to exercise to maintain and improve strength, flexibility and endurance; overcome stress and relax; and pace activity and rest.
Classes are scheduled to meet for 6 weeks every Thursday on Zoom from 1-3:30 p.m., Oct. 7-Nov. 18. Instructions on how to use Zoom are available upon request.
The class is free-of-charge. Donations are accepted. Family members, friends and caregivers are also encouraged to attend. Class size is limited, and pre-registration is required.
For more information or to register for the class, contact Julie Schwarz at (269) 982-7759 or email julieschwarz@areaagencyonaging.org