A clarinetist will blend her classically trained musical skills with electronics during an upcoming concert in South Haven.
Clarinetist Andrea Cheeseman, a graduate of South Haven who went on to become a professional musician and educator, will present a free concert, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 5 at First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave.
The concert, she said, is part of a tour promoting her debut CD of musical works for clarinet and electronics.
Although she regularly performs traditional repertoire, Cheeseman said she is an advocate of new music and is a sought-after performer of electroacoustic music written for clarinet and bass clarinet. In her desire to promote electroacoustic music, she has given recitals and masterclasses throughout the United States.
Cheeseman has been a featured performer at the Third Practice Electroacoustic Music Festival and the Electroacoustic Barn Dance and has appeared at SEAMUS (Society of Electroacoustic Music in the United States) conferences. She has been described as “a skilled performer with an ability to connect to the audience. And comfortable in her own skin, she has the uncanny ability to slide into the soundscape as if she were physically part of it.” Cheeseman has also premiered pieces by today’s leading composers and released her debut album, “Somewhere” in September 2019.
From 2009 to 2019, Cheeseman served on the faculty of Appalachian State University where she taught studio lessons and a methods course. She also coached chamber music. Prior to her appointment at ASU, Cheeseman was on the faculties of Delta State University, Alma College and Hillsdale College in Michigan. She earned a doctorate degree in musical arts and a master of music degree in clarinet performance from Michigan State University and the bachelor of music degrees in clarinet performance and music education from Ithaca College.
She recently returned to live in the South Haven area and is freelancing, giving clarinet lessons to students and performing at regional and national venues.
In electroacoustic music, she explained, an acoustic instrument (or voice) is combined with music played from a computer to create unique colors and textures. While some works are fixed media, others are interactive where the instrument’s tone is altered. Cheeseman said she treats the computer as another musical instrument and thinks electroacoustic music shares many characteristics of traditional chamber music.
“The pieces to be performed at this concert are diverse, but demonstrate the clarinet’s ability to seamlessly blend with electronic soundscapes and to provide contrasting counterpoint,” she said.