HARTFORD — A Coloma area woman who worked at Four Winds Casino in Hartford faces a preliminary exam next week for allegedly embezzling $700,000 from the casino in July.
Danika Nicole Young, 38, was arraigned Aug. 2 in Seventh District Court in South Haven. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 for a preliminary exam to determine whether she will be bound over to Van Buren Circuit Court for the embezzlement charge. If convicted, she could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to Keith Robinson, assistant prosecuting attorney for Van Buren County.
The Pokagon Tribal Police Department investigated the complaint of the missing money originally and stated at a probable cause hearing held July 31 in Seventh District Court that they suspected Young took the money on the afternoon of July 30, according to a report from WOOD-TV.
“She’s the supervisor of the cash cage ... so she has millions of dollars (that she is responsible for),” an officer testified at the probable cause hearing.
The WOOD-TV report stated Young, who worked at the casino for 16 years, received a call from a number she didn’t recognize telling her to bring the money to Gary, Ind.
“She counted out $700,000 and put it in a bag and walked out of the casino,” the officer testified.
Police are still looking for the money as Young was arrested in Indiana, taken back to Michigan and booked at Van Buren County jail. During her arraignment, Seventh District Court Judge Arthur Clarke III set her bond at $1 million.
Young does not have a previous criminal record.