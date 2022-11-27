Ongoing events
Through Dec. 11: Mistletoe Market: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The holiday market features fine arts and crafts for holiday gift giving. Proceeds benefit the art center and local artists who create the crafts.Storytime with Miss Doni: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Sunday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
November
26 – Small Business Saturday: All day, downtown South Haven. Merchants will be offering a variety of holiday deals.
29 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Nick Culp of Holtec International.
December
1-17 – Christmas Market: Al-Van Humane Society community room, 07951 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Wide variety of holiday items and gifts for re-sale. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. A benefit for Al-Van Humane Society.
1 – American Legion Auxiliary meeting: 5:30 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
1 – American Legion members meeting: 7 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
2-23 – Holiday Train Display and Christmas Tree Silent Auction: Fridays, 3-6 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, 3-6 p.m.; Dec. 21-22, 3-6 p.m.; Woodhams Show Room, 1111 LaGrange St., South Haven. Free admission. Tree auction benefits We Care Community Resource Center in South Haven.
2 – Song and Silence: In the Spirit of Taize: 7 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, corner of Erie and Kalamazoo streets, South Haven. The Advent candlelight service will include music and silence. All are welcome.
3 – Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus: Noon-3 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Free event.
6 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven.
6 – Scott Club holiday luncheon: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Luncheon includes entertainment by the South Haven High School Chamber Orchestra. For more information and to make a required reservation, email info@scottclub.org
7 – Pearl Harbor Day commemoration ceremony: Noon, American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. The ceremony will honor U.S. Armed Services personnel who lost their lives 81 years ago after the Japanese attack at the U.S. Naval Base in Hawaii, marking America’s entrance into World War II. Ceremony to include remarks, prayer, a 3-volley salute, the playing of Taps and the launch of a ceremonial wreath into the Black River. A luncheon will follow.
10 – UFO Sightings in Michigan program: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. The free lecture features Bill Konkolesky, state director of the Michigan Chapter of the Mutual UFO Network discussing the famous UFO cases that have been recorded in Michigan. For more information, contact the library at 269-637-2403.
10 – Chocolate Stroll: 2-5 p.m., downtown South Haven. Downtown stores plan to offer a variety of chocolate snacks. Caroling to follow later in the afternoon.
14 – The Christmas Ship Concert: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Concert features Great Lakes folk singer Lee Murdock of Chicago. Tickets, $10 for museum members, $15 for non-members.
17 – “Christmas Tree Ship” reading: 1-2 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum Heritage Center, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum’s tall ship Captain Bob Harnish will read children’s books to youngsters. Free event.
20 – South Haven Performance Series holiday concert: 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The free concert will feature the South Bend Chamber Singers of South Bend, Ind.
20 – South Haven Performance Series holiday concert: 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The free concert will feature the South Bend Chamber Singers of South Bend, Ind.
31 – New Year’s Eve Glow Party: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
31 – Family Celebration: 6-8:30 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Crafts, music, refreshment and an “early midnight” indoor ball drop at 8 p.m. $15 for member families, $20 for non-member families. For more ticket information, visit southhavenarts.org
31 – Ice skating: 7-9 p.m., South Haven downtown pavilion ice rink. Bring your own skates and enjoy skating on the ice rink. No charge for the first 200 skaters. Skates can also be rented.
31 – New Year’s Eve Celebration: 8 p.m.-12:30 p.m., downtown South Haven. Events include a red carpet photo opportunity, DJ and light show, coffee and dessert truck, New Year’s Eve skating party at the ice rink, capped by the beachball drop and fireworks show at midnight. Sponsored by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
January
3 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church. Guest speaker will be Dr.Richard Ray of Hope-Western’s prison education program.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Michelle McCoskey of Fernwood Botanical Gardens discussing “Beatrix Potter and Her Love of Animals and Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Retired Michigan State University geography professor Morris O. Thomas will lead a Zoom-only program titled, “The Legacy of the Baseline and Michigan Meridian on the Cultural Landscape of Michigan.
February
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Members of the South Haven Area Black History Leadership Society will lead a Zoom-only program in honor of the society’s 45th anniversary.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Scott Jacobs who will discuss landscaping. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.