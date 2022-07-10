On-going events
Through July 23 – “(Re)bound: The Altered Book” exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
Through July 31 – “Carol Niffenegger: “The Shape of Color” Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
July
9 – Annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., South Haven area. Sponsored by the South Haven Garden Club. Tickets and details available at www.southhavengardenclub.org/events
9 – 9th Annual Fish Boil Fundraiser: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information and tickets, visit www.michigan maritimemuseum.org
10 – Van Buren Historical Society program featuring Rick Brill: 2 p.m., Lawrence Township hall, 205. N. Paw Paw St., Lawrence. Brill’s topic will be “Early Settlement in Southwest Michigan. Free will donations will be accepted.
10 – Live Music featuring Jim Cooper Jazz Trio: 4-6 p.m., Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St., South Haven.
10 – Worship on the Riverwalk featuring Curt Dykema and Friends: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, 345 Water St., South Haven. Freewill offering.
11 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven.
12 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Rotary International Michigan Governor Kathy Gallagher.
13 – Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser: 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Grand Junction, 52187 County Road 388, Grand Junction. Adults, $10. First come, first served, social distancing in place.
13 – Mark Twain – His Wit and Wisdom: 7 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Presented by Dore Productions of Northville, Mich. For more information, call the library at 637-2403.
14 – Riverfront Concert Series featuring Ken Cooper and Company: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, 345 Water St., South Haven.
15 – Live Music with Lew Russ: 7-10 p.m., Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St., South Haven.
16 – An Outer Space Adventure – A Journey to the Planets and Beyond: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Dr. Rick Olsen, South Haven’s science guy, will lead the program, geared for children in grades 1-6. Space limited. To make a reservation, call the library at 637-2403.
16 – Cooper & Cooper Jazz: 6-9 p.m., Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St., South Haven. A collaboration with Foundry Hall and the South Haven Jazz Festival.
17 – Worship on the Riverwalk featuring the Scully Brothers: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, 345 Water St., South Haven. Freewill offering.
19 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be a representative from the Make A Wish Foundation.
19 – “Idlewild Resort: A Respite from Racism” program: 1 p.m., South Haven Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Zoom program. For more information, contact info@scottclub.org or call 269-872-6808.
21 – Riverfront Concert Series featuring Karizma: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, 345 Water St., South Haven. Free concert.
22 – Live music by Michael Hulett: 7-10 p.m., Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St., South Haven.
23 – Dinghy Poker Run: Noon-4:30 p.m. Event starts at Oak Harbor Marina, 500 Virginia Ave., South Haven. For more information contact scottaboyd@msn.com or call 269-207-1895.
23 – “Becoming Queen Elizabeth II”: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium, South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Historian Leslie Goddard will present a portrayal of Queen Elizabeth’s life. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For ticket information, visit southhaventheatreseries.org
24 – Van Buren Historical Society program featuring author Elizabeth Rice: 2 p.m., Lawrence Township hall, 205. N. Paw Paw St., Lawrence. Rice, of Owosso, will speak on Irish immigrants and descendants from all 867counties in Michigan starting from the 1800s and what attracted them to Michigan.
29 – South Haven Performance Series featuring baritone soloist Stephen Lancaster and organist Kevin Vaughn: 7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Tickets are $10 for adults, students admitted free.
29 – Opening of West Michigan Redux art exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. Exhibition continues through Sept. 17.
30 – Ice Cream Social: Noon-4 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Lawn games, prizes and other activities geared toward children. Musical guests will be David Veenstra and Josh Holcomb with a magic show by John Dudley. Tickets are $12 in advance and can be obtained from the Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Proceeds will benefit the museum.
August
4 – Shannon Miller Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
11-14 – National Blueberry Festival: Various locations in South Haven. Events include musical entertainment, pie-eating contest, kids activities, tours of area blueberry farms, 5K race, blueberry pancake breakfasts, Bobby Walker Basketball tournament, and more. For more information, visit www.blueberryfestival.com
19 – Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michigan maritimemuseum.org
20 – “Pat Hazell’s The Wonder Bread Years”: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium, South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Written and performed by Pat Hazell, one of the original writers for “Seinfeld,” the one-man comedic and theatrical performance celebrates many of the childhood joys of the Baby Boomer generation. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For tickets, visit southhaventheatreseries.org
26 – South Haven Performance Series featuring Axiom Brass: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets, South Haven. Tickets are $10 for adults, free for students.
26 – Rock The Boat concert: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. “The 1985” band will be featured. For more information, visit the museum’s website at michigan maritimemuseum.org
September
1 – Gloria Garner Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
4 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center will discuss native plants. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritime museum.org
24 – “Dennis Elkins’ Box: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium of South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Theatrical show features writer and actor Dennis Elkins. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For ticket information, visit southhaventheatreseries.org
October
6 – Mary Conley Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@libertyhydebailey.org
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.