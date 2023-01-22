Ongoing events
Story Time with Ms. Doni: 11 a.m. every Tuesday, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
January
21 – Celtics and Classics with Brian McClure: 6-9 p.m., Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St.
23 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven.
24 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Brandon Hinz, director of South Haven Area Emergency Services.
26 – Songwriter Showcase at Black River Tavern: 7 p.m., Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St. $10 suggest donation.
30 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven.
31 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Jennifer Zordan, emergency planner for Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.
February
3 – First Friday at the Mitten: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Mitten Children’s Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Featuring “drive-in” movie night – “Frozen.”
3-5 – Ice Breaker festival: downtown South Haven. Events include ice sculpture carvings, chili cook-off, cardboard sled race, children’s activities, fish fling and ice skating. For more information and a list of events, visit www.southhavenmi.com
4 – 9th annual Break the Ice 5K Run/Walk and Frosty Dash: 8:30 a.m., downtown South Haven. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/SouthHaven/BreaktheIce5K and FrostyDash. A fundraiser for South Haven track and cross-country teams.
4 – Snow Much Fun family event: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Participants can listen to a winter story, go ice fishing inside and create their own snow and snowman, inside.
7 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Speaker will be Rob Byrd, director of the award-winning documentary, “House of David: Life Everlasting.”
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Members of the South Haven Area Black History Leadership Society will lead a Zoom-only program in honor of the society’s 45th anniversary.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Scott Jacobs who will discuss landscaping. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
15 – South Haven Region Small Business Roundtable: 4-6 p.m., ThinkBar CoWorking, 610 Phoenix St. Small business owners from the South Haven area are invited to discuss the positives and challenges of owning a small business. Free to attend. Registration required. Email moderator Debi Howe at debi howe39@aol.com or call 269-207-0747. Sponsored by City of South Haven in partnership with the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, Lake Michigan College and Greater Kalamazoo Business Resources.
15 – “Boblo Boats – A Detroit Ferry Tale” screening and Q&A: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Part of the museum’s steamship lecture series, participants will view the documentary, created by filmmaker Aaron Schillinger. The film chronicles the ferry boats that traveled from Detroit to nearby Boblo Island Amusement Park in the 1900s and efforts to restore the once-popular resort park. Tickets are $10 for non-museum members.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.
March
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging will talk about the resources they offer to residents in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien counties.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Nate Fullar, director of Sarett Nature Center discussing the topic, “Garden Smart for Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Retired art teacher Joan Bonnette of South Haven will lead the program, titled “Photographic Composition De-mystified.” She will give tips on composing new photographs from photos that people already have.
April
4 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Chuck Jager, Southwest Michigan history teacher and executive director of the Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor, will discuss his journey along Michigan’s original Territorial Road, a route Michigan pioneers in the 1830s used in Southwest Michigan.
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Joyce Latta discussing the topic, “Proper Pruning Techniques.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
18 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Author John Wemlinger, retired U.S. Army colonel, will discuss his book “The Cut,” which was named a Michigan Notable Book earlier this year by the Library of Michigan.
May
2 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club along with advisor Julie Sheppard will present the program, “Frontiers in History.”
8 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Group activity: Make and Take. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
16 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. On-site tour of the historic Forest House Hotel, 313 and 315 Center St., South Haven. The building was recently purchased by the Historical Association of South Haven, which is in the process of renovating it.
June
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org