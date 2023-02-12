Ongoing events
Story Time with Ms. Doni: 11 a.m. every Tuesday, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
South Haven Cub Scout Pack 188 meetings: Every other Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Boys and girls, ages 6-11 welcome. For more information, call Cub Master Tony Cochran, 269-910-5417.
February
13 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Program speaker will be South Haven Area Emergency Services Administrator and Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Scott Jacobs who will discuss landscaping. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
14 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. The guest speaker will be from the Southwest Michigan Boys and Girls Club.
15 — South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons support group meeting: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. For more information call Senior Village at 637-3607 or facilitator Ray Llorens, 637-1418.
15 – South Haven Region Small Business Roundtable: 4-6 p.m., ThinkBar CoWorking, 610 Phoenix St. Small business owners from South Haven area are invited to discuss the positives and challenges of owning a small business. Free to attend. Registration required. Email moderator Debi Howe at debihowe39@aol.com or call 269-207-0747. Sponsored by City of South Haven in partnership with the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, Lake Michigan College and Greater Kalamazoo Business Resources.
15 — Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group meeting: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Claire Fisher, Resources and Information director for the Alzheimer's Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, will be the guest speaker.
15 – “Boblo Boats – A Detroit Ferry Tale” screening and Q&A: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Part of the museum’s steamship lecture series, participants will view the documentary, created by filmmaker Aaron Schillinger. The documentary chronicles the ferry boats that traveled from Detroit to the nearby Boblo Island Amusement Park in the 1900s. Tickets are $10 for non-museum members.
20 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. The program will feature South Haven High School’s robotics team.
21 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Maria Hampton, operations manager for Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.
March
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging will talk about the resources they offer to residents in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien counties.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Nate Fullar, director of Sarett Nature Center discussing the topic, “Garden Smart for Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Retired art teacher Joan Bonnette of South Haven will lead the program, titled “Photographic Composition De-mystified.” She will give tips on composing new photographs from photos that people already have.
23 – “Lake Monsters and All Creatures of the Great Lakes” program: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. The program will be led by Shetan Noir, a Michigan-based author and current owner of Sasquatch GQ magazine, Cryptozoology Digest, as well as other magazines, and a paranormal travel journalist. She will discuss the Great Lakes’ history of lake monsters and sea serpents through the study of fossil records, Native American legends and historical sighting reports. For more information, call 269-637-2403.
25 – South Haven Instrumental Music Boosters 5th annual Spring Gala: 6-9 p.m., Moose Lodge, E. Wells Street, South Haven. To reserve tickets visit Eventbrite.com For more information, email Teresa Ansinn at Teresa.Ansinn@gmail.com
April
4 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Chuck Jager, Southwest Michigan history teacher and executive director of the Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor, will discuss his journey along Michigan’s original Territorial Road, a route Michigan pioneers in the 1830s used in Southwest Michigan.
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Joyce Latta discussing the topic, “Proper Pruning Techniques.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
18 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Author John Wemlinger, retired U.S. Army colonel, will discuss his book “The Cut,” which was named a Michigan Notable Book earlier this year by the Library of Michigan.
May
2 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club along with advisor Julie Sheppard will present the program, “Frontiers in History.”
8 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Group activity: Make and Take. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
16 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. On-site tour of the historic Forest House Hotel, 313 and 315 Center St., South Haven. The building was recently purchased by the Historical Association of South Haven, which is in the process of renovating it.
June
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org