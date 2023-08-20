Ongoing events
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
June through August: “Art Under the Walnut Tree” programs, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 913 S. Bailey Ave. Program geared toward youth ages 5-12 and their parents. A variety of art projects will be led by Robin Reva held outdoors. There is no charge for the events. Call the Museum for more information at 637-3251, or visit its website.
Beginning in September: Storytime with Miss Doni, 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
AUGUST
19 – Saturday in the Park concert: 4-6 p.m., Dyckman Park, downtown South Haven. DB Horns from Holland will perform “Chicago” style music. Sponsored by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization.
21 – South Haven Region Business Hub seminar, “Let’s Talk About Business Tools”: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Yacht Club, Williams Street, downtown South Haven. Free session to discuss the success and challenges of owning a small business. Free to attend but registration required. Contact Debi Howe at debi howe1960@gmail.com
22 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church. Rotary District Gov. Sharalyn Davis will be the guest speaker.
24 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Tenth World, featuring Kevin Jones, performs, focusing on jazz-infused rhythms of Africa.
25 – South Haven Performance Series featuring Grand Rapids Guitar Quartet: 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, corner of Center Street and Michigan Avenue. Tickets are $15 at the door. Students are admitted free of charge.
31 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Casco Community Band featured, performing marches and Broadway tunes.
SEPTEMBER
7 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Carol Jeffers and continues through Sept. 29.
9 – “Turn the Page, the Bob Seger Story”: 1-2:30 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. Author Edward Sarkis Balian will discuss his book “Turn the Page” that chronicles the life of Detroit musician Bob Seger. Sign-up is required in advance by contacting the library, 269-637-2403.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Luba Schram speaking on the topic, “Critter Control.”
29 – 15th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition opening reception: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Nov. 11.
30 – Legos Brick Builders Club meeting: 11 a.m.-noon, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. The library will provide the Legos.
OCTOBER
5 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Dorris Akers and continues through Oct. 28.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.