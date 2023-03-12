Ongoing events
Story Time with Ms. Doni: 11 a.m. every Tuesday, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
South Haven Cub Scout Pack 188 meetings: Every other Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Boys and girls, ages 6-11 welcome. For more information, call Cub Master Tony Cochran, 269-910-5417.
Through March 25: Voices Made Visual Middle and High School Art Exhibition, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
March
12 – Scott Club All-American Concert featuring pianist Tina Gorter and vocalist Paige Heidrich: 2 p.m., South Haven Scott Club, 652 Phoenix St., South Haven. Free of charge. RSVP to reserve a seat by emailing info@scottclub.org Co-sponsored by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization.
13 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Guest speaker will be Alloyd Blackmon, new CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Nate Fullar, director of Sarett Nature Center discussing the topic, “Garden Smart for Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
14 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Dan Williamson of the Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum in South Haven.
14 – South Haven High School Ramageddon’s Robot Reveal: 5 p.m., South Haven High School Integrated Learning Center, 600 Elkenburg St. Robotics team members will give a presentation on how they have prepared for this season’s game, “Charged Up.” They will also reveal this year’s robot. Coaches for this year’s team are Zach VanHuis and Kim Wise.
15 — South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons Support group meeting: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. For more information contact Ray Llorens, 269-637-1418 or Senior Village, 269-637-3607.
15 — Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group meeting: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
15 – Michigan Maritime Museum Steamship Lecture Series: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman. Presented by Andrew Kercher of the Port Huron Museums, the lecture will focus on “The Lightship Huron,” the last operating lightship on the Great Lakes.
15 – Teen Open Mic Night: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. Co-sponsored by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization.
17 — St. Patrick's Day party: 10 a.m.-noon, Mitten Children's Museum, 246 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Crafts and activities, cookie decorating and a scavenger hunt.
18 — "Fatal Crossing - The Mysterious Disappearance of NWA Flight 2501" : 11 a.m., Hartford Public Library. Author Valerie van Heest, an underwater explorer, maritime history, and author of six books, will discuss the disappearance of Northwest Airlines flight 2501 that occurred in 1950 over the southern end of Lake Michigan. For more information, call the library, 269-588-5103
20 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Guest speaker will be Megan Kolavo of the Michigan Works Young Adults Program.
21 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway, South Haven.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Retired art teacher Joan Bonnette of South Haven will lead the program, titled “Photographic Composition De-mystified.” She will give tips on composing new photographs from photos that people already have.
23 – “Lake Monsters and All Creatures of the Great Lakes” program: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. The program will be led by Shetan Noir, a Michigan-based author and current owner of Sasquatch GQ magazine, Cryptozoology Digest, as well as other magazines, and a paranormal travel journalist. She will discuss the Great Lakes’ history of lake monsters and sea serpents through the study of fossil records, Native American legends and historical sighting reports. For more information, call 269-637-2403.
23 – Songwriter Showcase: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Black River Tavern, corner of Kalamazoo and Phoenix streets, South Haven. Showcase features J. Oscar Bittinger, Carrie McFerrin and Andy in the round.
25 – South Haven Instrumental Music Boosters 5th annual Spring Gala: 6-9 p.m., Moose Lodge, E. Wells Street, South Haven. To reserve tickets visit Eventbrite.com For more information, email Teresa Ansinn at Teresa.Ansinn@gmail.com
26 — Beach Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m.-noon, South Beach, South Haven. Geared toward children ages 1-12. Sponsored by the Mitten Children's Museum of South Haven.
27 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Board meeting.
28 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Pete Swanson with an update about the South Haven Dog Park project.
31 – Opening reception for Shine Bright art exhibition: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibition features artwork from South Haven area students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. Exhibit continues through April 29.
April
3 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon. The club will be taking a trip to tour Lory’s Place in St. Joseph. Lory’s Place provides support for families and children grieving the loss of loved ones.
4 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Chuck Jager, Southwest Michigan history teacher and executive director of the Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor, will discuss his journey along Michigan’s original Territorial Road, a route Michigan pioneers in the 1830s used in Southwest Michigan.
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Joyce Latta discussing the topic, “Proper Pruning Techniques.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
18 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Author John Wemlinger, retired U.S. Army colonel, will discuss his book “The Cut,” which was named a Michigan Notable Book earlier this year by the Library of Michigan.
May
2 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club along with advisor Julie Sheppard will present the program, “Frontiers in History.”
8 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Group activity: Make and Take presented by Anna Marchand. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
16 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. On-site tour of the historic Forest House Hotel, 313 and 315 Center St., South Haven. The building was recently purchased by the Historical Association of South Haven, which is in the process of renovating it.
June
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Carol Line, director of Fernwood Botanical Gardens, “History of Women Gardeners: The Movers and Shakers.
JULY
8 – South Haven Garden Club 25th annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets available mid-May at www.southhavengardenclug.org/events or contact sohagardenwalk@gmail.com
SEPTEMBER
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Luba Schram speaking on the topic, “Critter Control.”
OCTOBER
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.