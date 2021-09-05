September
Every Tuesday – South Haven Memorial Library’s Story Time, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Gathering limited to 20 adults and children, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Participants must register online for each Story Time: www.shmlibary.org
Thru Sept. 25 “Common Thread” art exhibition, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. Works of five artists from Mexico and Chicago, Ill. on display.
5 – All Crafts Fair, 9 a.m-4 p.m., Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
5 – South Haven Area Emergency Services drive-thru pancake breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m., fire station, 90 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven.
7 – South Haven Rotary Club meets, 7 .m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway, South Haven. Representatives from We Care food pantry will provide an update.
8 – Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Grand Junction, 52187 County Road 388. Adults, $8 each. First come, first serve. Maintain social distance due to COVID-19 restrictions.
10-11 – Free model train show, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.,Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday at Saugatuck-Douglas Library, 137 Center St., Douglas. Sponsored by the Lakeshore Model Railroad Club.
8-12 – 38th Annual Michigan Flywheelers Antique Engine and Tractor Show, Flywheelers Murseum grounds, 06285 68th St., South Haven. Wide variety of events including tractor parades, children’s games, music, crafts, display exhibits, flea market and tractor and antique engine displays. For more information, visit michiganflywheelers.org
12 – “Shakespeare 101: Select Scenes from William Shakespeare, 2 p.m., Inisfree Farm, 1073 62nd St., Pullman. The play, performed by the Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company, in Grand Haven, will ake place at the farm’s historic barn. Event hosted by the South Haven Theater Series. Tickets can be purchased for $15 each at https://dime.io/events/shakespeare-101/
13 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The speaker will be jazz music lover and member of Foundry Hall cultural arts group Larry Brown of South Haven.
18 – 10th Annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride. For more information and to register, visit lhride.com. The event is a fundraiser for construction of the Blue Star Trail off-road bicycle trail.
20 – Feeding America Food Truck availability, 11 a.m., St. Paul United Methodist Church, 63855 M-40 Hwy., Lawton. Hosted by Senior Services of Van Buren County. For more information, call Senior Services at 637-3607.
20 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be storyteller and author John Mooy of South Haven.
24 – Soup supper, 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Van Buren County Historical Museum, 58471 Red Arrow Hwy., Hartford. For more information, call 269-621-2188.
30 – South Haven City Council Candidate Forum, 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The forum will also be broadcast via Zoom. Questions for candidates can be submitted by Sept. 24 to southhavenaauw@gmail.com. The forum is sponsored by the American Association of University Women’s South Haven chapter.
November
20 – “An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt,” 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium at South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg Ave., South Haven. Joe Wiegand, considered a leading Roosevelt re-enactor, will perform the one-man show. Tickets to the show, presented by the South Haven Theater Series, can be purchased for $15 each at https://dime.io/events/teddy-roosevelt