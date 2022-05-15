May
16 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Meredith Sheldon, licensed professional counselor for Southwestern Medical Clinic of Lakeland, with offices in South Haven.
17 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Tom Renner, whose topic will be “So You Want to be an Author.”
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.
25-26 – First Congregational Church rummage sale: 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Thursday, at the church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
27 – Van Buren Historical Society Museum soup supper: 4:30 p.m., museum grounds, Hartford. Soup, salads and desserts. Benefit for the museum.
27 – Blessing of the Michigan Maritime Museum Fleet and Season Kick-off Celebration: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Blessing of the fleet followed by fish fry. For more information, visit www.michigan maritimemuseum.org
29 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
29 – Memorial Day Weekend Veterans Ride: Registration 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. $10 per person, includes food at end of ride. Prizes, poker, riding, fun and food. For more information, call Susie, 616-836-6478, or Jimmy, 269-637-3395.
30 – Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m., downtown South Haven. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 49.
June
2 – American Legion Auxiliary Club meeting: 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. American Legion Club meeting starts at 7 p.m.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will revolve around Bonsai. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
14 – Sons of American Legion meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
17-18 – Harborfest: Downtown South Haven and Riverfront Park. Dragon boat races, craft vendors, concerts, beer garden, children’s activities. For more information, visit southhavenharborfest.com
18 – 41st Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum campus, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Event includes displays, demonstrations, toy boat building for kids. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
July
2-3 – South Haven Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven. Hosted by South Haven Center for the Arts.
3 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
3 – Light up the Lake fireworks display: Dusk, South and North beaches, South Haven.
4 – 4th of July parade: 11 a.m., downtown South Haven.
9 – Annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., South Haven area. Sponsored by the South Haven Garden Club. Tickets and details available at www.southhavengardenclub.org/events
9 – 9th Annual Fish Boil Fundraiser: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information and tickets, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
August
19 – Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
September
4 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center will discuss native plants. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
October
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@libertyhydebailey.org
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.