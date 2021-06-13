June
14 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Angela LeBarca from Caring Circle. Email rebeccaburkert@yahoo.com for a Zoom link.
19 – Antique and Classic Boat Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information, call the museum at 269-637-8078.
19 – Michigan Child Advocacy Centers fundraiser, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Whiteford’s Family Farm, 46 68th St., South Haven. Food and refreshments will be provided. Sponsored by Allegan County GOP Young Republicans and Women Winning Michigan. For more information, contact Kevin Whiteford, 269-999-6726.
21 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Amanda Drew from Southwest Michigan United Way. Email rebeccaburkert@yahoo.com for a Zoom link.
July
1 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Zion Lion, reggae band from Kalamazoo featured. The concert is free of charge.
8 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Kevin McDaniel House Band, classic rock band from South Haven, featured. The concert is free of charge.
10 – 19th Annual Fish Boil, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information, call the museum at 269-637-8078.
22 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Jared Knox and the Hagar Bombs, country rock band from South Haven, featured. The concert is free of charge.