May
3 – South Haven Kiwanis meeting, noon, via Zoom. Program to be presented by Diane Rigozzi, executive director of Senior Services of Van Buren County. Email rebeccaburkert@yahoo.com for link.
4 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting, 7 a.m., via Zoom. Program to be presented by Rotarian and financial planner Paul Hix who will offer an outlook on the economy. Email tlrennersh@gmail.com for a link.
4 – Scott Club program, 1 p.m., featuring the South Haven High School History Club. Meeting to be conducted viz Zoom. Email info@scottclub.org for link.
10 – South Haven Kiwanis meeting, noon, via Zoom. Program to be presented by Stephanie Kohler of Lory’s Place. Email rebeccaburkert@yahoo.com for link.
11 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting, 7 a.m., via Zoom. Program to be presented by State Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township. Email tlrennersh@gmail.com for a link.
17 – South Haven Kiwanis meeting, noon, via Zoom. Program to be presented by Patti Reinert, executive director Michigan Maritime Museum. Email rebeccaburkert@yahoo.com for link.
18 – Scott Club program, 1 p.m., featuring Peter Cook presenting the program, “Jacobia: Hagar’s Lost Town.” Email info@scottclub.org for Zoom link.
25 – Scott Club book discussion, 1 p.m., featuring “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. Email info@scottclub.org for Zoom link.
June
June – Bailey Budding Naturalist summer camps begin. Due to COVID rules, the camps will be open to 12 students per session. Go to https://www.libertyhydebailey.org/events-and-calendar for more information and to download the registration form.
1 – Scott Club program, 1 p.m., featuring architect Dominic Walbridge, presenting the program, “Detroit and the Detroit Shipping Company Project.” Email info@scottclub.org for Zoom link.
11-12 – Michigan Flywheelers Museum Swap Meet and Flea Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Flywheelers Museum grounds, 06285 68th St., South Haven.