Ongoing events
Storytime with Miss Doni: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Everything Folds and Unfolds exhibition: Exhibit continues through Nov. 23 at South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Sunday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
November
7 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. The guest speaker will be Kevin Schooley, superintendent of South Haven Public Schools.
8 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Art Ayers presenting the program, “Reflections on the Kenya Project.”
8 – Sons of American Legion members meeting: 6 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
13 – Scott Club Concert Series featuring Matthew Ball: the Boogie Woogie Kid: 3 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Pianist Ball of metro Detroit will perform an upbeat program focusing on New Orleans and Swing piano styles. Admission is free of charge. Concert series made possible through Foundry Hall with grants from the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation and Entergy Corp.
13 – Unsolved Morris Murders program: 2 p.m., Lawrence Township Hall, 411 N. Paw Paw St., Lawrence. Presenter Jan Roeder will discuss the late unsolved Morris murders in the late 1800s in Van Buren County. Hosted by the Van Buren County Historical Society.
14 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speakers will be Sheryl Postma and Holly Young of the Van Buren County Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Council.
15 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Will Rogers, owner of HTS Direct of South Haven.
15 – South Haven Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Frances Rose, a third-generation pilot, will lead the program, titled “Women Aviators, The Ninety-Nines,” a national organization of women pilots founded in part by the late aviator Amelia Earhart.
16 – Holiday Blues program: Noon-1:30 p.m., Caring Circle, 05055 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. The program is for people dealing with grief during the Christmas holiday season. To RSVP, call 269-637-3825.
16 – South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons Support Group meeting, 1 p.m., South Haven Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. For more information, call 637-3607.
16 – Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group meeting: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. For more information, contact facilitator Ray Llorens, 637-1418.
17 – Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. The meeting is open to people in the South Haven area suffering from the loss of a loved one. For more information, contact Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
20 – Larry Carlson Memorial Senior Thanksgiving Dinner: American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. Carry-out available, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., dine-in dinner served, noon-2 p.m. Free meals for older adults available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hosted by Sons of the American Legion. Sponsored by South Haven Meijer.
21 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Angela LaBarca, community relations representative for Caring Circle.
22 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Erika Morrison, executive director of We Care of South Haven.
25 – Holiday In the Park: 4:30 p.m., downtown South Haven. Santa Paws Pooch Parade and tree lighting ceremony, downtown South Haven. Sponsored by Decadent Dogs and South Haven Visitors Bureau. Luminaries to honor a cancer survivor/loved one will also be available for $5 through Caring Circle Hospice.
26 – Small Business Saturday: All day, downtown South Haven. Merchants will be offering a variety of holiday deals.
December
1 – American Legion Auxiliary meeting: 5:30 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
1 – American Legion membesr meeting: 7 p.m., Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
6 – Scott Club holiday luncheon: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Luncheon includes entertainment. For more information and to register, email info@scottclub.org
10 – Chocolate Stroll: 2-5 p.m., downtown South Haven. Downtown stores plan to offer a variety of chocolate snacks. Caroling to follow later in the afternoon.
January
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Michelle McCoskey of Fernwood Botanical Gardens discussing “Beatrix Potter and Her Love of Animals and Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Retired Michigan State University geography professor Morris O. Thomas will lead a Zoom-only program titled, “The Legacy of the Baseline and Michigan Meridian on the Cultural Landscape of Michigan.
February
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Members of the South Haven Area Black History Leadership Society will lead a Zoom-only program in honor of the society’s 45th anniversary.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Scott Jacobs who will discuss landscaping. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.
March
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging will talk about the resources they offer to residents in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien counties.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. Guest speaker will be Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center discussing the topic, “Garden Smart for Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Retired art teacher Joan Bonnette of South Haven will lead the program, titled “Photographic Composition De-mystified.” She will give tips on composing new photographs from photos that people already have.
April
4 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Chuck Jager, Southwest Michigan history teacher and executive director of the Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor, will discuss his journey along Michigan’s original Territorial Road, a route Michigan pioneers in the 1830s used in Southwest Michigan.
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. Guest speaker will be Joyce Latta discussing the topic, “Proper Pruning Techniques.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
18 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Author John Wemlinger, retired U.S. Army colonel, will discuss his book “The Cut,” which was named a Michigan Notable Book earlier this year by the Library of Michigan.
May
2 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club along with advisor Julie Sheppard will present the program, “Frontiers in History.”
8 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. The group activity will be “Make and Take.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
16 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. On-site tour of the historic Forest House Hotel, 313 and 315 Center St., South Haven. The building was recently purchased by the Historical Association of South Haven, which is in the process of renovating it.
June
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org