January
31 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven.
February
1 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Pam Ford of Bronson Hospital Foundation’s Safe Kids Program.
1 – Scott Club program: “Celebrating Covert’s History of Integration,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bishop Dorothy Sherrod of the Black History Leadership Society, will discuss the integration in the 1800s that took place in Covert and still does to this day.
4-6 – Ice Breaker festival: Downtown South Haven. Variety of events, including cardboard sled race, frozen fish fling, horse-drawn wagon rides, ice sculptures, chili cook-off and Break the Ice 5K. Sponsored by the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce and area businesses. For more information, visit southhavenmi.com
10 – Annual SW x SW Corner Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area meeting: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Mitch Lettow of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing plant restoration. To register, visit https://docs. google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeVu7G0e Lo6ulYTKoJqa39A-qMjvJOJPh bhx-gOtJ8JbIyXA/viewform
14 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will focus on seed packets and floral-stamped stationary. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
15 – Scott Club program: “What is Juneteenth?” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Judith Hansen, who taught at Texas Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will discuss the history of Juneteenth and how it fits into American culture today.
19 – Masquerade Fur Ball: 6 p.m., Black River Barn, 07737 73rd St., South Haven. A fundraiser for Al-Van Humane Society, the event is black-tie optional with a masquerade theme. Event includes cocktails, dinner, a silent and live auction and a live band from Chicago. Tickets are $125 per person and are available for purchase at ALVAN.givesmart.com or at the Al-Van Humane Society Adoption Center.
21 – Parenting with Love & Logic Workshop: 7-8:30 p.m., Monday nights from Feb. 21-March 28, online. Fee is $15. Checks can be made to Van Buren Intermediate School District, Attn: S. Bennett, 490 S. Paw Paw St., Lawrence, MI 49064. Scholarships available if needed by emailing vanburengreatstart@gmail.com Registration due by Feb. 3. To register in advance for workshop email: bit.ly/GSPCLove. For more information, contact Leslie at 269-271-0313. Sponsored by Van Buren Great Start Parent Coalition.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.