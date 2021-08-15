August
15 – National Blueberry Festival, downtown South Haven. For more information, visit blueberryfestival.com
15 – Blueberry Festival pancake breakfast, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Huron Street pavilion, downtown South Haven. Hosted jointly by the South Haven Kiwanis Club and South Haven Rotary Club.
15 – National Blueberry Festival Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday; Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
15 – Blueberry Festival Sand Sculpture Contest, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., North Beach. Categories include individuals (by age), families, couples and groups. Judging begins at 1 p.m.
15 – Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Elkenburg Park. Featuring 5-on-5 championship game.
15 – Opening reception for “Greetings from a Michigander: The Art of Mike Kiefer, 5-8 p.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. The art exhibition, featuring the works of South Haven craftsman and artist Mike Kiefer, will continue through Aug. 31 at the museum.
16 – Feeding America Food Truck availability, 11 a.m., Arlington Township Hall, 52022 34th St., Bangor. Hosted by Senior Services of Van Buren County. For more information, call Senior Services at 637-3607.
16 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven.