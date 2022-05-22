May
23 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven.
24 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church meeting room, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Kevin Schooley, superintendent of South Haven Public Schools.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.
25-26 – First Congregational Church rummage sale: 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Thursday, at the church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
27 – Van Buren Historical Society Museum soup supper: 4:30 p.m., museum grounds, Hartford. Soup, salads and desserts. Benefit for the museum.
27 – Blessing of the Michigan Maritime Museum Fleet and Season Kick-off Celebration: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Blessing of the fleet followed by fish fry. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritime museum.org
29 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
29 – Memorial Day Weekend Veterans Ride: Registration 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. $10 per person, includes food at end of ride. Prizes, poker, riding, fun and food. For more information, call Susie, 616-836-6478, or Jimmy, 269-637-3395.
29 – Memorial Day remembrance for U.S. military personnel who died during the Afghanistan conflict: Noon-2 p.m., South Haven City Hall front entrance, 539 Phoenix St. Roll call of the 2,470 names of fallen U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the conflict, will be read by retired U.S. Army Major Craig Massey of South Haven, with assistance from Bob Torstenson of South Haven.
30 – Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m., downtown South Haven. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 49.
31 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Club Assembly meeting planned.
June
2 – American Legion Auxiliary Club meeting: 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. American Legion Club meeting starts at 7 p.m.
10-July 23 – “(Re)bound: The Altered Book” exhibition: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will revolve around Bonsai. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
14 – Sons of American Legion meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
17-18 – Harborfest: Downtown South Haven and Riverfront Park. Dragon boat races, craft vendors, concerts, beer garden, children’s activities. For more information, visit south havenharborfest.com
18 – 41st Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum campus, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Event includes displays, demonstrations, toy boat building for kids. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritime museum.org
July
2-3 – South Haven Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven. Hosted by South Haven Center for the Arts.
3 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
3 – Light up the Lake fireworks display: Dusk, South and North beaches, South Haven.
4 – 4th of July parade: 11 a.m., downtown South Haven.
9 – Annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., South Haven area. Sponsored by the South Haven Garden Club. Tickets and details available at www.south havengardenclub.org/events
9 – 9th Annual Fish Boil Fundraiser: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information and tickets, visit www.michigan maritimemuseum.org
August
19 – Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
September
4 – Glenn pancake breakfast fundraiser: 7 a.m.-noon, Glenn Community Center, 114th Avenue. A fundraiser for the community center.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Nate Fuller, director of Sarett Nature Center will discuss native plants. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
October
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@libertyhydebailey.org
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.