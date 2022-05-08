May
5 – American Legion Auxiliary members meeting: 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
5 – American Legion members meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
7 – 35th Annual Kal-Haven TrailBlazer: Bicyclists can register in advance by visiting kalhaven.org. Fee is $25 for individual riders and $40 per family. SAG stations will be available at five locations along the trail, including South Haven, Grand Junction and Bloomingdale. The event raises funds for Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail and Friends of the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail.
7 – Van Buren Historical Museum yard sale: 10 a.m. To reserve a space, call the museum at 269-621-2188.
9 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Jason Cox, supervisor of Child Protective Services of Van Buren County.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church community room, 651 Phoenix St. The make-and-take activity will involve making seed packets and floral-stamped stationary. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
10 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. The guest speaker will be the president of the Michigan Petroleum Association will will discuss energy markets.
10 – Sons of American Legion meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
13 – South Haven Senior Center grand opening and ribbon cutting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speakers, performances, door prizes, finger food and tours. Hosted by Senior Services of Van Buren County.
14 – Create & Connect community art project Block Party: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Students in PreK-12th grade invited to create blocks for large-scale community sculptures that will be displayed at the library, The Mitten Children’s Museum and South Haven Center for the Arts. PreK-2nd grade meets from 11 a.m.-noon; 3-6 grades from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and grades 6-12, 1:30-2:30 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 637-2403.
14 – South Haven Varsity Softball Legacy Tournament: Begins at noon, South Haven varsity softball field. Celebrating the 50th year of South Haven varsity softball and softball alumnae Heather Yelding Plochocki and Tracy Greenman. Former softball players invited. Rain date, May 21. Contact Wilma Wilson, 269-208-3068 for further information.
14 – Art Opening and Poetry Reading: 5-7 p.m., Krista Reuter Studio, downtown Douglas. Exhibit features Reuter’s newest artwork. Local author David James will also be featured.
16 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Meredith Sheldon, licensed professional counselor for Southwestern Medical Clinic of Lakeland, with offices in South Haven.
17 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Tom Renner, whose topic will be “So You Want to be an Author.”
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.
25-26 – First Congregational Church rummage sale: 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Thursday, at the church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
27 – Van Buren Historical Society Museum soup supper: 4:30 p.m., museum grounds, Hartford. Soup, salads and desserts. Benefit for the museum.
27 – Blessing of the Michigan Maritime Museum Fleet and Season Kick-off Celebration: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Blessing of the fleet followed by fish fry. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
29 – Memorial Day Weekend Veterans Ride: Registration 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. $10 per person, includes food at end of ride. Prizes, poker, riding, fun and food. For more information, call Susie, 616-836-6478, or Jimmy, 269-637-3395.
30 – Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m., downtown South Haven. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 49.
June
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will revolve around Bonsai. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
17-18 – Harborfest: Downtown South Haven and Riverfront Park. Dragon boat races, craft vendors, concerts, beer garden, children’s activities. For more information, visit southhavenharborfest.com
18 – 41st Annual Antique & Classic Boat Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum campus, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Event includes displays, demonstrations, toy boat building for kids. For more information, visit www. michiganmaritimemuseum.org
July
2-3 – South Haven Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven. Hosted by South Haven Center for the Arts.
3 – Light up the Lake fireworks display: Dusk, South and North beaches, South Haven.
4 – 4th of July parade: 11 a.m., downtown South Haven.
9 – 9th Annual Fish Boil Fundraiser: 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information and tickets, visit www.michigan maritimemuseum.org
August
19 – Make a Splash with Trash: 10 a.m.-noon, Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. The museum is teaming up with the South Haven Center for the Arts to showcase how art, science and conservation collaborate in a fun and creative way. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritime museum.org
September
17 – Black River Open Paddle: 10 a.m.-noon: Paddlers bring their own boats and paddle up the river and back for a visit to the Michigan Maritime Museum. Registration of $10 includes museum admission. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
October
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@libertyhydebailey.org