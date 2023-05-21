May
22 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be George Ebright of the South Haven Theater Series and South Haven Performance Series.
23 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway. The speaker will be Heather Welsh-Johnson, director of the South Haven Ambassadors and Program Education group.
25 & 27 – 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Kickoff: 6 p.m., May 25 and 10:30 a.m., May 27, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave. Su Palmer, early childhood consultant, will discuss literacy, reading and writing for adults of young children. Parents only need to attend one of the meetings. To register, call the library, 269-637-2403, or email shml@shmlibrary.org
26-29 – Poppy Day donations weekend: Area military veterans from the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will be soliciting donations in this annual event with proceeds going directly to South Haven area veterans and families in need.
28 – Pancake breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., South Haven Area Emergency Services station, 90 Blue Star Hwy. 50 percent of proceeds will benefit family of fallen Paw Paw firefighter Ethan Quillen who died in the line of duty earlier this year. Sit down or drive-thru options available for the breakfast.
28 – Memorial Day Veteran Poker Run fundraiser: 12:15 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. Registration from 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m. $15 per person. Breakfast available at the legion from 8 a.m.-noon. For more information call Susie at 616-836-6478 or Jim, 269-637-3395.
28 – Concert featuring keyboardist and vocalist Lisa Otey and Diane Van Deurzen: 1-3 p.m., Cogdal Vineyards, 107th Ave., Casco Township. The event, which is a fundraiser for the South Haven chapter of the American Association of University Women’s scholarship funds for young women, will also include food from Phoenix Street on Broadway, available for purchase.
29 – South Haven Memorial Day parade: 9 a.m., downtown South Haven.
June
1 – Pocket Gallery reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features works by Ron Richardson and continues through July 1.
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org
10 – How to Propagate Plants: 9 a.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Horticulturist Christopher Hart will discuss how to propagate cuttings from the Liberty Dogwood and Red Currant bushes in the museum’s garden. Small containers will be supplied for participants to take the cuttings home. Free event.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Carol Line, director of Fernwood Botanical Gardens, “History of Women Gardeners: The Movers and Shakers.
16 – Opening reception for “Pushing the Boundaries of Clay” exhibition: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Aug. 5.
16-17 – Harborfest, Riverfront Park, South Haven. The two-day waterfront festival features live entertainment, dragon boat races, children’s activities, craft and food booths.
17 – 42nd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven.
22 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Featuring the Kevin McDaniel House Band, classic rock ‘n roll.
24 – Annual SHOUT Cottage Walk: Noon-5 p.m., various locations in the South Haven area. For more information, visit shoutforsouthhaven.org or purchase tickets from the South Haven Visitors Bureau, 546 Phoenix St., starting June 1.
29 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Featuring the Grace Theisen Band, original Blues and Americana music.
JULY
1-2 – Annual South Haven Art Fair: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and 10 a.m.-04 p.m., Sunday, Stanley Johnston Memorial Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven. Sponsored by the South Haven Center for the Arts. For more information, call the art center, 637-1041.
3 – Light up the Lake fireworks display, 10:30 p.m., over Lake Michigan, South Haven.
4 – South Haven Fourth of July parade, 11 a.m., downtown, South Haven.
6 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Featuring Nautic Bound, fun beach party music with Grant Frabe of South Haven.
6 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features the work of Steve and Sheryl Drenth and continues through Sept. 2.
8 – South Haven Garden Club 25th annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets available mid-May at www.southhavengardenclug.org/events or contact sohagardenwalk@gmail.com
13 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. On the Lash performs, featuring Irish music.
20 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Karizma, West Michigan Tejano band, performs.
27 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Pan de Monium, Bloomingdale Steel Pan Band, performs.
AUGUST
3 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. The Outlaw Band, a country rock group, performs.
11 – Opening reception for Michigan Watercolor Society’s 76th Annual Traveling Exhibition: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Exhibition continues through Sept. 23.
17 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Zion Lion, Kalamazoo-based Reggae group, performs.
24 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Tenth World, featuring Kevin Jones, performs, focusing on jazz-infused rhythms of Africa.
31 – Riverfront Concert Series: 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Casco Community Band featured, performing marches and Broadway tunes.
SEPTEMBER
7 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Carol Jeffers and continues through Sept. 29.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Luba Schram speaking on the topic, “Critter Control.”
29 – 15th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition opening reception: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Nov. 11.
OCTOBER
5 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Dorris Akers and continues through Oct. 28.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.