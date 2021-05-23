May
Through June 19 – 72nd Annual Member Exhibition, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. To visit the exhibit in person, contact the art center or visit the art center’s website, southhavenarts.org, for a list of hours.
25 — South Haven Rotary Club meets, 7 a.m., via Zoom. Rotarian Marty Graber will discuss the club's Kenya Project. Email tlrennersh@gmail.com for Zoom link.
25 – Scott Club book discussion, 1 p.m., featuring “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. Email info@scottclub.org for Zoom link.
28 – National Poppy Day fundraiser to honor Americans, since World War 1, who served and died for our country. The U.S. American Legion Post will provide poppies for donations at various downtown locations in South Haven as well as Walmart. Donations will be used to support local veterans.
28 – Blessing of the Fleet & Summer Kick Off, 5-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave, South Haven. After the blessing of the museum’s fleet of vessels, there will be a fish fry. For ticket information, call the museum, 269-637-8078.
31 – Memorial Day Parade, 9 a.m., South Haven. Parade lines up on Center Street, downtown, and continues along Phoenix Street to Lakeview Cemetery where a Memorial Day service will take pace at approximately 9:45 a.m.
June
June – Bailey Budding Naturalist summer camps begin. Due to COVID rules, the camps will be open to 12 students per session. Go to https://www.libertyhyde bailey.org/events-and-calendar for more information and to download the registration form.
1 – Scott Club program, 1 p.m., featuring architect Dominic Walbridge, presenting the program, “Detroit and the Detroit Shipping Company Project.” Email info@scottclub.org for Zoom link.
11-12 – Michigan Flywheelers Museum Swap Meet and Flea Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Flywheelers Museum grounds, 06285 68th St., South Haven.
19 – Antique and Classic Boat Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information, call the museum at 269-637-8078.
JULY
10 – 19th Annual Fish Boil, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. For more information, call the museum at 269-637-8078.
AUGUST
12-15 – National Blueberry Festival, downtown South Haven. For more information, visit blueberryfestival.com
14-15 ‚ National Blueberry Festival Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday; Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
20-22 – MerFest International, Lake Arvesta Resort, 06464 Lake Arvesta Drive, South Haven. Two mermaid display tanks, live bands, nighttime aerial and water performances.
SEPTEMBER
4-5 – All Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m-4 p.m., Sunday; Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
17-18 – South Haven Jazz Festival. For more information, visit southhavenjazzfestival.com
18 – 10th Annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride. For more information and to register, visit lhride.com. The event is a fundraiser for construction of the Blue Star Trail off-road bicycle trail.