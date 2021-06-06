June
Through June 19 – 72nd Annual Member Exhibition, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. To visit the exhibit in person, contact the art center or visit the art center’s website, southhavenarts.org, for a list of hours.
June – Bailey Budding Naturalist summer camps begin. Due to COVID rules, the camps will be open to 12 students per session. Go to https://www.libertyhydebailey.org/events-and -calendar for more information and to download the registration form.
7 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Brook Blanchard, executive director of Youth Development Company discussing the upcoming holiday Battle of the Bulbs event. For a link email rebeccaburkert@yahoo.com
8 – Sons of American Legion members meeting, 6 p.m., American Legion, 129 Michigan Ave.
11-12 – Michigan Flywheelers Museum Swap Meet and Flea Market, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Flywheelers Museum grounds, 06285 68th St., South Haven.