Ongoing events
Story Time with Ms. Doni: 11 a.m. every Tuesday, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
South Haven Cub Scout Pack 188 meetings: Every other Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Boys and girls, ages 6-11 welcome. For more information, call Cub Master Tony Cochran, 269-910-5417.
Through March 25: Voices Made Visual Middle and High School Art Exhibition, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
Throughout the spring and summer: StoryWalk™ Walk in the Woods, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. The museum along with South Haven Library, Mitten Children’s Museum, South Haven Center fort he Arts and Maritime Museum, are collaborating to present the outdoor children’s books displays in the wooded pathways at the Bailey Museum. Each book will be on display on 15-20 panels for a span of two weeks. A family-child activity will be held on the opening Saturday of each book display. For more information, call the museum, 637-3251.
March
25 – South Haven Instrumental Music Boosters 5th annual Spring Gala: 6-9 p.m., Moose Lodge, E. Wells Street, South Haven. To reserve tickets visit Eventbrite.com For more information, email Teresa Ansinn at Teresa.Ansinn@gmail.com
26 – Beach Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m.-noon, South Beach, South Haven. Geared toward children ages 1-12. Sponsored by the Mitten Children’s Museum of South Haven.
27 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Board meeting.
28 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Blue Star Highway, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Pete Swanson with an update about the South Haven Dog Park project.
30 – No-fire Introduction Basic Handgun Class: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., South Haen Rod & Gun Club, 68611 8th Ave., South Haven. Class is free of charge. For more information and to sign up, call Lee Abernathy, 269-767-2171.
31 – Opening reception for Shine Bright art exhibition: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibition features artwork from South Haven area students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. Exhibit continues through April 29.
April
1 – “Dune Grass Use and Strategies for Erosion Control” program: 9 a.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Speaker will Deane Wassink of Olde Paths Nursery in Holland, who has been a key consultant and contractor for highway exit erosion control for Michigan, Indiana and Illinois departments of transportation. Free coffee and snacks and a raffle to win 200 dune grass plugs. To RSVP, email info@liberty hydebailey.org
3 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon. The club will be taking a trip to tour Lory’s Place in St. Joseph. Lory’s Place provides support for families and children grieving the loss of loved ones.
4 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Chuck Jager, Southwest Michigan history teacher and executive director of the Morton House Museum in Benton Harbor, will discuss his journey along Michigan’s original Territorial Road, a route Michigan pioneers in the 1830s used in Southwest Michigan.
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Joyce Latta discussing the topic, “Proper Pruning Techniques.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
18 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Author John Wemlinger, retired U.S. Army colonel, will discuss his book “The Cut,” which was named a Michigan Notable Book earlier this year by the Library of Michigan.
22 – Theme Gardening with Native Plants program: 9 a.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Christopher Hart, a horticulturist, will lead the program, which is free of charge.
May
2 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club along with advisor Julie Sheppard will present the program, “Frontiers in History.”
8 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Group activity: Make and Take presented by Anna Marchand. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
16 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. On-site tour of the historic Forest House Hotel, 313 and 315 Center St., South Haven. The building was recently purchased by the Historical Association of South Haven, which is in the process of renovating it.
June
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org
10 – How to Propagate Plants: 9 a.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Horticulturist Christopher Hart will discuss how to propagate cuttings from the Liberty Dogwood and Red Currant bushes in the museum’s garden. Small containers will be supplied for participants to take the cuttings home. Free event.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Carol Line, director of Fernwood Botanical Gardens, “History of Women Gardeners: The Movers and Shakers.
JULY
8 – South Haven Garden Club 25th annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets available mid-May at www.southhavengardenclug.org/events or contact sohagardenwalk@gmail.com
SEPTEMBER
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Luba Schram speaking on the topic, “Critter Control.”
OCTOBER
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.