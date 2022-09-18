On-going events
Storytime with Miss Doni: 11 a.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
September
18 – Scout signup: 4-6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. For more information, contact Robert Linderman, 269-214-2550.
19 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Brook Blanchard, executive director of Youth Development Company.
19 – Cover to Cover Book Club meeting: Group will discuss “While Justice Sleeps,” by author Stacey Abrams.
20 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Club Assembly.
21 – South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons support group meeting: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. For more information, contact facilitator Ray Llorens at 269-637-1418.
23 – Opening reception for Everything Folds and Unfolds exhibition: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The regional exhibition will be juried by artist Jiangmei Wu. The exhibit will be on display from Sept. 24-Nov. 23.
24 – BBQ on the Bluff: 6-10 p.m., American Legion post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. The fundraiser, hosted by the Black River Lions Club, includes music by Nautic Bound beach party band, and dinner consisting of pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, cole slaw and baked beans. Tickets for $10 are available from Lions members and at Wolverine Ace Hardware, South Haven Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion. Tickets will be $15 at the door.
24 – “Dennis Elkins’ Box: 7:30 p.m., Listiak Auditorium of South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., South Haven. Theatrical show features writer and actor Dennis Elkins. Sponsored by the South Haven Theatre Series. For ticket information, visit south haventheatreseries.org
26 – Movie Night: 5 p.m., Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert.
27 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Patti Montgomery of the Michigan Maritime Museum providing an update on the museum’s campus expansion.
30 – Van Buren County Historical Museum Soup Supper: 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 130 St. Joseph St., Lawrence. Soups, salads and desserts. Freewill donations.
30-Oct. 1: Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum Conference and Farm Tour: Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Keynote speaker will be Heather Holm whose topic will be “Creating and Managing Landscapes for Native Bees. The conference will also include five other speakers, vendors and informational tables. For more information, visit www.libertyhydebailey.org/fall-conference
October
4 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Dene Hadden from the South Haven Public Schools Foundation.
6 – Mary Conley Pocket Gallery opening reception: South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
6 – American Legion Auxiliary members meeting: 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
6 – American Legion members meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
7 – Informative Presentations at the Bailey Museum: 10 a.m-2:30 p.m., The Bailey Museum & gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Free event. Presentations about “Michigan Orchids” by Jeanne Rhinehart, “Shifting Paradigms: The New Native Plant Movement” by Christopher Hart, and “Plants for the Planet” by Melody Williamson. For more information and to register, call 269-637-3251 or email info@libertyhydebailey.org.
10 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Melody Williamson will be the guest speaker and will be talking about spring bulbs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
11 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Speaker will be Sarah Snoeyink of Market Van Buren economic development organization.
18 – Sons of American Legion meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
18 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m, Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Speaker will be U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph.
28 – Kids Halloween Carnival: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave. Children’s games, candy and prizes. Free event for children, ages toddler to 10. Children must be in costumes and accompanied by an adult.
28 – Adult Halloween Party: 8 p.m.-midnight, American Legion post 49, 129 Michigan Ave. Visit the legion’s Facebook site for more information.
29 – Children’s Halloween Party: 4 p.m., American Legion post 49, 129 Michigan Ave. Visit the legion’s Facebook site for more information.
29 – Downtown South Haven Halloween celebration: Events include Howl-O-Ween pooch costume parade at 4:30 p.m., trick-of-treating from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Headless Horseman ride at 7:45 p.m. Sponsored by Downtown Association of South Haven.
November
13 – Scott Club Concert Series featuring Matthew Ball: the Boogie Woogie Kid: 3 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Pianist Ball of metro Detroit will perform an upbeat program focusing on New Orleans and Swing piano styles. Admission is free of charge. Concert series made possible through Foundry Hall with grants from the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation and Entergy Corp.
25 – Holiday Pooch Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony, downtown South Haven: Sponsored by Decadent Dogs and South Haven Visitors Bureau. Luminaries to honor a cancer survivor/loved one will also be available for $5 through Caring Circle.