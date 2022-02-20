February
21 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Jeremy Burleson, director of LMC’s South Haven campus, will provide an update of activities at LMC.
21 – Parenting with Love & Logic Workshop: 7-8:30 p.m., Monday nights from Feb. 21-March 28, online. Fee is $15. Checks can be made to Van Buren Intermediate School District, Attn: S. Bennett, 490 S. Paw Paw St., Lawrence, MI 49064. Scholarships available if needed by emailing vanburengreatstart@gmail.com Registration due by Feb. 3. To register in advance for workshop email: bit.ly/GSPCLove. For more information, contact Leslie at 269-271-0313. Sponsored by Van Buren Great Start Parent Coalition.
22 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The guest speaker will be Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. Group will discuss “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
23 – Michigan Maritime Museum Virtual Lecture Series, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. The lecture is titled, “Lake Huron Red Tails: The Tuskegee Airmen Project,” and features speaker Wayne Lusardi, state maritime archaeologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, who will discuss the training exercises over Lake Huron that Tuskegee airmen undertook during World War II. For a Zoom link to the free lecture, visit the Maritime Museum’s website: www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
March
1 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven. The guest program will be the South Haven Public Schools Robotics Club and Advisor Kim Wise.
1 – Scott Club program: “Lessons Learned: Teaching English in China,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Don Hallock, who taught conversational English in China as an employee of the Chinese government, will be the guest speaker.
3 – South Haven American Legion Post 49 auxiliary members meeting: 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
3 – South Haven American Legion Post 49 members meeting: 7 p.m., American Legion, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
7 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The program will be presented by the South Haven Public Schools Robotics Club and Advisor Kim Wise.
8 – South Haven Sons of American Legion Post 49 members meeting: 6 p.m., American Legion, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
14 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. The guest speaker will be Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.
14 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. The activity will focus on seed bombs. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
15 – Scott Club program: “History of Macrame,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Maile Whipple and Cassandra Cushman, local macrame artists, will be the guest speakers.
21 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speakers will be Griffin Graham and Megan Kiker of the City of South Haven who will be talking about the new Young Professionals Club being formed in South Haven.
22 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Girl with Seven Names’ by Hyeonseo Lee.
April
5 – Scott Club program: “Recycle, Update, Renew,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven artist Joan Bonnette will lead the program.
19 – Scott Club program: “South Haven History Club Competitors in Action,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. South Haven Public Schools History Club advisor Julie Sheppard and History Club members will lead the program.
26 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
May
3 – Scott Club program: “The Fight for the Vote in Michigan,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Paula Manley, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters, will lead the program.
17 – Scott Club program: “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Great Michigan Read but Were Afraid to Ask,” 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Bess Biddle, a member of the Southwest Region’s Michigan Humanities’ Great Michigan Read program, will be the guest speaker.
24 – Scott Club Book Club meets: 1 p.m., email info@scottclub.org for meeting location or link to the session. The group will discuss “The Women of the Copper Country,” by Mary Doria Russell.