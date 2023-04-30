Ongoing events
Story Time with Ms. Doni: 11 a.m. every Tuesday, South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
South Haven Cub Scout Pack 188 meetings: Every other Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Boys and girls, ages 6-11 welcome. For more information, call Cub Master Tony Cochran, 269-910-5417.
Throughout the spring and summer: StoryWalk™ Walk in the Woods, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. The museum along with South Haven Library, Mitten Children’s Museum, South Haven Center fort he Arts and Maritime Museum, are collaborating to present the outdoor children’s books displays in the wooded pathways at the Bailey Museum. Each book will be on display on 15-20 panels for a span of two weeks. A family-child activity will be held on the opening Saturday of each book display. For more information, call the museum, 637-3251.
Through April 29: Shine Bright elementary school art exhibition, South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The exhibition features artwork from South Haven area students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade.
May
1 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Patricia Sheppard discussing the return of the summer SHOUT Cottage Walk in June.
2 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Veronica Stillson, Family Division administrator for Van Buren County Friend of the Court.
2 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m., Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, South Haven. Members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club along with advisor Julie Sheppard will present the program, “Frontiers in History.”
4 – Pocket Gallery reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven. The gallery features work by artist Sara Youngman and continues through May 27.
4 – American Legion Auxiliary members meeting: 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. Meeting will be followed at 7 p.m. by the American Legion members meeting.
4 – May the Fourth Be With You fundraiser: 6-9 p.m., Rocket Arcade, Broadway Avenue, South Haven. A fundraiser for the Mitten Children’s Museum, the adult-only event will include heavy appetizers, an assortment of beverages, game play, ‘80s music and a wine raffle. Tickets are $50 each, or $90 for two. Tickets can be purchased on the museum’s website, www. mittenmuseum.org or at the museum.
4 – No-fire Introduction to Basic Handgun and Home Defense class: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., South Haven Rod and Gun Club, 68611 8th Ave., South Haven. Open to the public, no charge. For more information, call Lee Abernathy, 269-767-2171.
4 – South Haven Speakers Series: 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Dr. Ann Lin of the University of Michigan will present the program, “The World According to Xi: Should the U.S. Fear China’s Rise?” Admission, $10.
5 – 74th Annual Member Exhibition reception: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The theme of this year’s exhibition is “It’s Your Theme, Do What You Want To Do,” and continues through June 10.
8 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Heidi Wall of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy discussing updates on air quality efforts.
8 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Group activity: Make and Take presented by Anna Marchand. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
9 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Kevin Schooley, superintendent of South Haven Public Schools.
11 – Michigan Rediscovered with Ron Rademacher: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Rademacher, author of “Michigan Back Roads,” will lead the program about Michigan’s unique road trips.
13-14 – Our Town Players Shorts and Sweets production: 5:30 p.m., Cogdal Vineyards, 7143 107th Ave., South Haven. The series of one-act plays will feature comedy, song and theatrical tributes to Mother’s Day. For more information and tickets, visit ourtownplayers.org
15 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Claire Herhold of the Michigan Maritime Museum discussing summer activities at the museum.
16 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Laura Lutterbeck, district director of Junior Achievement of Southwest Michigan.
16 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. On-site tour of the historic Forest House Hotel, 313 and 315 Center St., South Haven. The building was recently purchased by the Historical Association of South Haven, which is in the process of renovating it.
18 – South Haven Speakers Series: 7 p.m., Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Dr. Joel Toppen of Hope College will present the program, “Challenges to Democracy: The Growth of Autocracy in the World.” Admission, $10.
22 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Guest speaker will be George Ebright of the South Haven Theater Series nd South Haven Performance Series.
26-29 – Poppy Day donations weekend: Area military veterans from the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will be soliciting donations in this annual event with proceeds going directly to South Haven area veterans and families in need.
28 – Memorial Day Veteran Poker Run fundraiser: 12:15 p.m., American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven. Registration from 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m. $15 per person. Breakfast available at the legion from 8 a.m.-noon. For more information call Susie at 616-836-6478 or Jim, 269-637-3395.
29 – South Haven Memorial Day parade: 9 a.m., downtown South Haven.
June
1 – Pocket Gallery reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features works by Ron Richardson and continues through July 1.
6 – Scott Club’s 140th Year Celebration luncheon: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Luncheon, program and entertainment. To make a reservation, email info@scottclub.org
10 – How to Propagate Plants: 9 a.m., Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. Horticulturist Christopher Hart will discuss how to propagate cuttings from the Liberty Dogwood and Red Currant bushes in the museum’s garden. Small containers will be supplied for participants to take the cuttings home. Free event.
12 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Carol Line, director of Fernwood Botanical Gardens, “History of Women Gardeners: The Movers and Shakers.
16 – Opening reception for “Pushing the Boundaries of Clay” exhibition: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Aug. 5.
JULY
3 – Light up the Lake fireworks display, 10:30 p.m., over Lake Michigan, South Haven.
4 – South Haven Fourth of July parade, 11 a.m., downtown, South Haven.
6 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features the work of Steve and Sheryl Drenth and continues through Sept. 2.
8 – South Haven Garden Club 25th annual Garden Walk: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets available mid-May at www.southhavengardenclug.org/events or contact sohagardenwalk@gmail.com
AUGUST
11 – Opening reception for Michigan Watercolor Society’s 76th Annual Traveling Exhibition: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. Exhibition continues through Sept. 23.
SEPTEMBER
7 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Carol Jeffers and continues through Sept. 29.
11 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Luba Schram speaking on the topic, “Critter Control.”
29 – 15th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition opening reception: 5-7 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibition continues through Nov. 11.
OCTOBER
5 – Pocket Gallery opening reception: 4-6 p.m., South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St. The gallery features work by Dorris Akers and continues through Oct. 28.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Mitch Letto, director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy discussing land conservancy preserves in Southwest Michigan.