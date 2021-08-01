August
1 – Murder Mystery at the Museum, noon-5 p.m., Van Buren County Historical Museum, 58471 Red Arrow Hwy., Hartford. For more information, call 269-621-2188.
2 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Guest speaker will be South Haven Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham speaking about the city’s economic development efforts.
5 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Kanola Band, a Kalamazoo-based band performing a mix of New Orleans swing, jazz and zydeco, featured. The concert is free of charge.
5 – American Legion members auxiliary meeting, 5:30 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
5 – American Legion members meeting, 7 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
10 – Sons of American Legion members meeting, 6 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
12 – Blueberry Festival Farm Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., a time to visit and learn about blueberry farms in the South Haven area. For a map and more information, visit www.blueberryfestival.com
12 – Blueberry Youth Pageant Ambassador Program, 4-5:30 p.m., Huron Street Pavilion stage, downtown. Youths, ages 6-12 will be chosen to act as year-round ambassadors for South Haven and the National Blueberry Festival during events throughout the community.
12 – Opening of Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, 5-6 p.m., Elkenburg Park, corner of Elkenburg and Kalamazoo streets. Opening events feature children’s games and basketball free-throw contest.
12 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Capivaro do Norte, Chicago-based band performing Brazilian Forro´music, featured. The concert is free of charge.
12-15 – National Blueberry Festival, downtown South Haven. For more information, visit blueberryfestival.com
13 – Used Book Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., sponsored by the South Haven branch of the American Association of University Women, First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. (Early bird admission at 8 a.m.).
13 – Al-Van Humane Society Bark-B-Que, 4-8 p.m., Huron Street pavilion, downtown. Fundraising dinner includes pulled pork, baked beans, chips, ice cream and blueberries.
13 – Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Elkenburg Park. Events include opening ceremony, community leader award recipients, and prizes.
14 – Blueberry 5K Run, 7:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Limited registration 5-K run-walk. To register, visit www.blueberryfestival.com
14-15 – Blueberry Festival pancake breakfast, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Huron Street pavilion, downtown South Haven. Hosted jointly by the South Haven Kiwanis Club and South Haven Rotary Club.
14 – Used Book Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by the South Haven branch of the American Association of University Women, First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St.
14 – Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Elkenburg Park, featuring 5-on-5 basketball contest, toy giveaway, BBQ, beanbag toss and horseshoe contest
14-15 – National Blueberry Festival Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday; Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
14 – South Haven Steelheaders Fish Boil, 4-8 p.m., Huron Street pavilion. Fundraising dinner includes boiled fish (salmon, steelhead and lake trout combined), new red potatoes and onions, all covered in melted butter, coleslaw and a roll.
15 – Sand Sculpture Contest, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., North Beach. Categories include individuals (by age), families, couples and groups. Judging begins at 1 p.m.
15 – Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Elkenburg Park. Featuring 5-on-5 championship game.
19 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Round Creek, old-time string band from Grand Haven, featured. Concert is free of charge.
20-21 – Salute to Our Heroes. Veterans Service is at 6 p.m. at the Star of the Lake Masonic Lodge, 321 Center St., South Haven. The parade to honor veterans begins at noon at the North and South piers in South Haven.
20-22 – MerFest International, Lake Arvesta Resort, 06464 Lake Arvesta Drive, South Haven. Two mermaid display tanks, live bands, nighttime aerial and water performances.
26 – Riverfront Concert Series, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, Water Street, South Haven. Andrew Fisher Quartet, Benton Harbor band performing a mix of jazz, blues and soul. The concert is free of charge.
26 – American Legion club operations committee meeting, 3:30 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
26 – American Legion executive committee meeting, 4 p.m., legion hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven.
September
4-5 – All Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m-4 p.m., Sunday; Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue, South Haven.
17-18 – South Haven Jazz Festival. For more information, visit southhavenjazzfestival.com
18 – 10th Annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride. For more information and to register, visit lhride.com. The event is a fundraiser for construction of the Blue Star Trail off-road bicycle trail.
24 – Soup supper, 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Van Buren County Historical Museum, 58471 Red Arrow Hwy., Hartford. For more information, call 269-621-2188.