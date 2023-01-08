Ongoing events
Read & Rhyme Story Time: 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Covert Branch Library, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert
Bereavement Support Group meeting: 11 a.m., third Thursday of each month, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven. Open to people in the South Haven area suffering from loss of loved ones. For more information call Pastor of Calling Craig Massey at 637-8439.
Grief Support Group meeting: 1-2 p.m., second Thursday of each month, Senior Services of Van Buren County’s Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. Sponsored by Lory’s Place, a program of Caring Circle. To attend, contact Angela Schlaack, 269-983-2707.
January
9 – South Haven Kiwanis Club meeting: Noon, Senior Village, 8339 M-140 Hwy., South Haven.
9 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Michelle McCoskey of Fernwood Botanical Gardens discussing “Beatrix Potter and Her Love of Animals and Nature.” Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
10 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be James Ollgaard, president of the Historical Association of South Haven.
10 – Meet The Funders Panel Discussion: 6-8 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Sponsored by the South Haven Region Business Hub in coordination with the City of South Haven, South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, LMC and the Greater Kalamazoo Business Resources, the discussion will introduce small business owners to banks in the area who provide services for small business owners. To register for the discussion, email debihowe1960@gmail.com
17 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Donna Rummel of Kinexus – Youth Solutions program.
17 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Retired Michigan State University geography professor Morris O. Thomas will lead a Zoom-only program titled, “The Legacy of the Baseline and Michigan Meridian on the Cultural Landscape of Michigan.
18 – South Haven Area Visually Impaired Persons support group meeting: 1 p.m., Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy., South Haven. For more information, contact 637-3607 or facilitator Ray Llorens, 637-1418.
18 – Alzheimer’s Caregivers support group meeting: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. For more information, contact facilitator Ray Llorens, 637-1418.
19 – “Cold Case Michigan” program: 6 p.m., South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven. Tobin T. Buhnk, a freelance author, who has written several books on historic unsolved homicides in Michigan, will be the featured speaker. For more information, call the library at 269-637-2403.
24 – South Haven Rotary Club meeting: 7 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, South Haven. Guest speaker will be Brandon Hinz, director of South Haven Area Emergency Services.
February
7 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Members of the South Haven Area Black History Leadership Society will lead a Zoom-only program in honor of the society’s 45th anniversary.
13 – South Haven Garden Club meeting: 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven. Guest speaker will be Scott Jacobs who will discuss landscaping. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m.
21 – Scott Club program: 1 p.m. Peter Cook, director of Programs and Outreach for the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma, will lead a Zoom-only program focusing on one of Southwest Michigan’s most dramatic crimes of the 1920s – the Millburg bank robbery.